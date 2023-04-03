Caution tape surrounded Morningside House on Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday afternoon. A Brattleboro woman was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide there earlier that day, police said in a news release Monday night.
Christopher Cartwright / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro resident has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of someone at a residential facility on Royal Road on Monday morning.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mavish-Jammeh, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge in Windham District Court Tuesday at 1 p.m., according to a news release Brattleboro police issued Monday night. She was held without bail.
She was arrested after police responded to the facility just before 9:30 a.m. on a report that someone was being attacked with an ax, according to the release, which says that upon arriving, police found someone dead.
Police are withholding the name of this person, pending notification of next of kin.
Earlier on Monday, Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy spoke with reporters outside Morningside House, saying police had “received a call of a possible assault in progress" there before finding one person dead and taking another person into custody. She emphasized that "there's no danger to the public at this time.”
Caution tape surrounded the building, a 30-bed shelter for families and individuals, that afternoon while several police cruisers sat along the road. Near the facility, a few officers assembled with Hardy and Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans.
As of 2 p.m., the Vermont State Police crime scene unit was en route to the scene. Groundworks Collaborative, the owner of the property, did not immediately return a request for comment.
This death comes on the heels of another one reported last Thursday night, after Brattleboro police responded to a 911 call about gunfire at a residence on Birge Street and found a man dead inside an apartment, according to Vermont State Police. The state agency assumed responsibility for the investigation, and on Saturday announced that Tamico Williams, 21, of Hartford, Conn., had been shot multiple times in the torso, in what has been ruled a homicide. As of Monday afternoon, no suspects had been taken into custody in connection with Williams' death.
Police ask anyone with information that could help investigators in that case to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted online at www.vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Police ask anyone with information on Monday's incident to contact Brattleboro police by calling a detective at 802-257-7946, calling the Brattleboro police tip line at 802-251-8188 or calling the statewide tip line at 844-848-8477 (vtips.info).
