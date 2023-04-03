BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro resident has been charged with killing the coordinator of a homeless shelter Monday morning.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mavish-Jammeh, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in Windham District Court Tuesday at 1 p.m., according to a news release Brattleboro police issued Monday night. She was held without bail. The homicide occurred at the Morningside House shelter at 81 Royal Road, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative.
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the collaborative identified the woman killed as Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the facility's coordinator.
"Leah Rosin-Pritchard is irreplaceable. She was a wonderfully strong, positive, beautiful and compassionate person who gave generously of her spirit and skills in support of all Morningside House residents and her professional colleagues," the statement says. "There are no words to express the depth of loss felt by her Groundworks teammates and our hearts go out to her family and friends.
"We can unequivocally say that Groundworks will not be the same without Leah. Our staff and our program participants are grieving. We are, at the same time, personally and organizationally impacted, and we are focused on supporting each other while continuing to provide food, shelter, and supportive services to people who need us."
Mavish-Jammeh was arrested after police responded to the facility just before 9:30 a.m. on a report that someone was being attacked with an ax, according to the release, which says that upon arriving, police found someone dead.
Earlier on Monday, Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy spoke with reporters outside Morningside House, saying police had “received a call of a possible assault in progress” there before finding one person dead and taking another person into custody. She emphasized that “there’s no danger to the public at this time.”
Caution tape surrounded the building, a 30-bed shelter for families and individuals, that afternoon while several police cruisers sat along the road. Near the facility, a few officers assembled with Hardy and Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans.
As of 2 p.m., the Vermont State Police crime scene unit was en route to the scene.
This death comes on the heels of another one reported last Thursday night, after Brattleboro police responded to a 911 call about gunfire at a residence on Birge Street and found a man dead inside an apartment, according to Vermont State Police. The state agency assumed responsibility for the investigation, and on Saturday announced that Tamico Williams, 21, of Hartford, Conn., had been shot multiple times in the torso, in what has been ruled a homicide. As of Monday afternoon, no suspects had been taken into custody or publicly identified in connection with Williams’ death.
Police ask anyone with information that could help investigators in that case to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted online at www.vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Police ask anyone with information on Monday’s incident to contact Brattleboro police by calling a detective at 802-257-7946, calling the Brattleboro police tip line at 802-251-8188 or calling the statewide tip line at 844-848-8477 (vtips.info).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.