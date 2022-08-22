BRATTLEBORO — Police have interviewed a person who they say shot and killed someone Friday night on Putney Road, police said in a news release Monday evening, but no arrests have been made and no one is in custody.
Emergency personnel who responded around 9:10 p.m. to a report that someone was shot at a housing complex found a person dead upon arriving at the scene, the Brattleboro Police Department said. Police have not released the names, age or gender of the people involved.
The department did not return multiple phone calls from The Sentinelover the weekend seeking information on the case. The detective who sent the release did not immediately respond to emailed questions Monday night about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the location of the housing complex or whether either person was a resident there.
The Brattleboro Reformer reported Saturday that the shooting occurred at Great River Terrace, a 22-unit apartment complex.
Police have identified the person killed but are withholding their name pending notification of next of kin, the release states. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
A Vermont State Police spokesman said earlier Monday that the agency assisted with its Crime Scene Search Team. He referred further questions to Brattleboro police.
