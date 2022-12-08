A number of calls reporting threats at schools across the state Thursday, including in Keene and Claremont, were found to be false, public safety officials said.
"The calls, which were all similar in nature, have been determined to be a hoax," the N.H. Department of Safety said in a news release that evening, many hours after saying the agency expected as much. "Several communities across New Hampshire and the country reported receiving calls."
Lt. Michael Kopcha said Keene police received one false report about Keene High School at 10:10 a.m., from a caller with a foreign accent reporting an active shooter at the school.
"The caller ID came back to a location not local to New Hampshire at all," Kopcha said. "... Upon initial receipt of the call we had people go in that direction, [but] our school resource officer who was in the building at the time immediately got on the radio and said he wasn't aware of any emergencies at the school."
Kopcha said internal communication from State Police shared with New Hampshire law enforcement agencies Thursday morning reported the same type of caller in other communities including but not limited to Concord, Portsmouth, Dover and Claremont starting at about 9 a.m.
"We've confirmed that there were no active shooters in New Hampshire at any of those locations and it similarly came from the same number," Kopcha said.
An email N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 officials sent to families Thursday morning referenced the call about Keene High and the reports statewide, and said school officials had been notified and were informing students.
"Staff in the building have been made aware and will be sharing with students as well," the message, at about 11:15 a.m., said. "We will send any additional information and provide updates as they become available, but at this time, there is no known threat in any of our schools."
Superintendent Robert Malay was not immediately available for comment.
In Claremont, a call reported an active shooter Thursday morning at Stevens High School, but Claremont Police Chief Brent Wilmot said officers quickly determined it to be unfounded after conducting a sweep of the premises.
Wilmot said police responded to the school at about 10:15 a.m. and finished their sweep of the building after 20 minutes.
"The school put out a call to parents afterwards notifying them the lockdown has been lifted, and the school is working cooperatively with us," Wilmot said. "The matter remains under investigation."
Stevens High School would continue its school day as scheduled, Wilmot said. He added that Claremont police were also working with State Police and the N.H. Information and Analysis Center as they investigate the incident.
The state Department of Safety said Thursday evening that it was working with law-enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels, including the FBI, to identify the calls' source. Anyone with questions about the investigation should call the FBI, the state agency said in the news release.
This article has been updated with new information from the N.H. Department of Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.