A number of calls reporting threats at schools across the state Thursday, including in Keene and Claremont, are believed to be false, public safety officials say.
"At this time, these reports [of active-shooter threats] are believed to be a hoax," a news release the N.H. Department of Safety issued at about 11 a.m. states. "However, all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined."
Lt. Michael Kopcha said Keene police received one false report about Keene High School at 10:10 a.m., from a caller with a foreign accent reporting an active shooter at the school.
"The caller ID came back to a location not local to New Hampshire at all," Kopcha said. "... Upon initial receipt of the call we had people go in that direction, [but] our school resource officer who was in the building at the time immediately got on the radio and said he wasn't aware of any emergencies at the school."
Kopcha said internal communication from State Police shared with New Hampshire law enforcement agencies Thursday morning reported the same type of caller in other communities including but not limited to Concord, Portsmouth, Dover and Claremont starting at about 9 a.m.
"We've confirmed that there were no active shooters in New Hampshire at any of those locations and it similarly came from the same number," Kopcha said.
An email N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 officials sent to families Thursday morning references the call about Keene High and the reports statewide, and says school officials have been notified and are informing students.
"Staff in the building have been made aware and will be sharing with students as well," the message, at about 11:15 a.m., says. "We will send any additional information and provide updates as they become available, but at this time, there is no known threat in any of our schools."
Superintendent Robert Malay was not immediately available for comment.
In Claremont, a call reported an active shooter Thursday morning at Stevens High School, but Claremont Police Chief Brent Wilmot said officers quickly determined it to be unfounded after conducting a sweep of the premises.
Wilmot said police responded to the school at about 10:15 a.m. and finished their sweep of the building after 20 minutes.
"The school put out a call to parents afterwards notifying them the lockdown has been lifted, and the school is working cooperatively with us," Wilmot said. "The matter remains under investigation."
Stevens High School will continue its school day as scheduled, Wilmot said. He added that Claremont police are also working with State Police and the N.H. Information and Analysis Center as they investigate the incident.
The state Department of Safety said it encourages people to report any suspicious activities to their local law enforcement agencies.
