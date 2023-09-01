A local resident who recently pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge was sentenced to several months in jail, all suspended, in Cheshire County Superior Court Friday afternoon.
Antone Silva, 31, of Marlborough, pleaded guilty July 26 to one misdemeanor count of negligent cruelty to an animal, involving a dog he owned named Karma. Judge Jacki Smith sentenced him Friday to six months in jail, all suspended for five years.
Smith also ordered him to pay $2,930 in restitution to the Monadnock Humane Society, transfer ownership of the dog to the Swanzey nonprofit, and not own or take custody of any animal for 10 years. However, Smith added that Silva could petition the court for a suspension of the animal-ownership ban provided he complete an animal-ownership course.
An affidavit Marlborough Police Officer Stephen Nickerson wrote Dec. 9 stated that the department first learned of the situation from an anonymous animal cruelty complaint to the humane society in December 2021. Nickerson wrote that he met with Silva on Dec. 11 of that year, where he observed that the dog had large portions of her skin missing due to a skin condition, and Silva said he was getting her care through the Weare Animal Hospital. Nickerson added that he met with Silva several times throughout the following year to monitor the dog's status and Silva, who canceled some of the dog's appointments. Nickerson arrested Silva on Dec. 9, 2022.
“Antone has shown a pattern of negligence towards Karma's care for the past 12 months and continues to negligently deprive Karma of the necessary care that she needs while in his custody, ” Nickerson wrote.
When handing down her sentence, Smith called the animal's treatment "shocking, heartbreaking, and cruel."
"I don't issue this sentence to be cruel," she said. "[It's] to deter him and others from committing similar conduct."
At the hearing, Silva began crying when discussing the case.
"She's my best friend ... I made the mistake of underestimating her condition," Silva said of his dog. "... I am truly sorry, but I am most sorry for letting Karma down."
This is one of several animal cruelty cases the Monadnock Humane Society said it has assisted with in the past year.
Silva's attorney, Morgan Taggart-Hampton, declined to comment.
