BRATTLEBORO — A former Vermont prison guard faces two felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Brattleboro, according to documents filed in Windham County Superior Court.
Cameron Morin, 26, is charged with one count of sexual assault-no consent and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct, according to court records.
In an affidavit, Brattleboro Detective Sgt. Joshua Lynde wrote that a teenager Morin knew told police about being forced by him to engage in sexual activities at Morin’s residence in Brattleboro on the night of April 18 despite the teenager repeatedly saying no and attempting to push him off.
Lynde said in the affidavit that he contacted Morin on May 8 and, at the time, Morin said he would need to speak with an attorney.
“As of June 20, 2023 I had still not heard from Morin so I contacted him and advised him he needed to turn himself in,” Lynde wrote, saying Morin did so. A Brattleboro Police Department news release states he was arrested June 20 and held on $10,000 bail.
The release lists him as being a Keene resident at the time of his arrest, and Lynde did not respond to requests for clarification on Monday and Tuesday about this and about the time delay between when he spoke with Morin on May 8 and when Morin was arrested June 20. The Brattleboro Reformer reported that Morin’s attorney, Dan Stevens, told the court Morin had most recently been living in a Keene homeless shelter. Stevens did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
Morin previously worked as a prison guard at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt., and pleaded guilty in November 2019 to one charge of lewd and lascivious conduct and no contest to a sexual exploitation charge stemming from incidents involving an inmate, according to documents filed in Windsor County Superior Court.
Morin had initially been charged with one count of sexual assault-no consent, one count of sexual exploitation of an inmate-confined, and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.
In an affidavit filed in February 2019, Vermont State Police Detective Jesse Robson said Morin forced the inmate to have sexual contact with him, sometimes in exchange for cigarettes. In 2022, this person’s lawyers — David Williams, Brooks McArthur and John Brady — filed a motion to reject the plea hearing and order a trial, writing that their client “was not informed of, and did not approve of, the prosecutor’s unilateral decision to allow Mr. Morin to enter a no contest plea to the sexual exploitation charge.”
A status conference for the 2019 charges is scheduled for July 18 at 2 p.m.
Morin was arraigned in connection with these latest charges in Windham County Superior Court in Brattleboro on June 21, where Judge Katherine Hayes released him without bail under several conditions, including not initiating contact with any female under 18.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.