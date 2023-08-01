A West Chesterfield man was recently charged with negligent homicide and vehicular assault in connection with a Keene crash in 2021 that killed two Swanzey residents, according to documents in Cheshire County Superior Court.
A grand jury indicted Daniel Wolnick, 38, on four felony counts of negligent homicide in connection with the December 2021 crash, according to court records filed July 31. Assistant County Attorney Eleanor Moran also charged him with two misdemeanor counts of vehicular assault, the records indicate.
On Dec. 8, 2021, Wolnick “lost control of a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck that caused it to travel over the center line and [strike] a 2014 Nissan Murano,” one of the indictments states. Heather Lea Badore, 50, and Matthew S. Badore, 42, were both in the Nissan, Keene police said in a news release at the time. Heather Badore died at the scene, and Matthew Badore died at Cheshire Medical Center, according to the release, which noted that a family dog was also killed.
Police said the crash occurred on Route 9 in Keene near Whitcombs Mill Road around 10:20 p.m. as road conditions deteriorated due to snow and that Wolnick was cited for allegedly having defective tires. Two of the indictments allege Wolnick operated his vehicle with unsafe equipment, specifically tires with low tread depth. The other two indictments allege negligent homicide due to Wolnick losing control of the vehicle.
"Dan Wolnick is pleading not guilty to the charges because he is innocent," Richard Guerriero, hisattorney, said via email Wednesday.
"This was a tragic accident during a snowstorm, not a crime. The indictments do not allege any of the common features of a negligent homicide crime based on an automobile accident," he added, citing common behavior such as drinking, drug use or texting.
"Mr. Wolnick is a resident of Cheshire County and has worked here for years," Guerriero continued. "His family and friends support him both in his wish that the accident had never happened and his innocence."
Wolnick declined to comment Tuesday.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on Aug. 31 at 1 p.m.
