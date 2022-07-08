ALSTEAD — The Attorney General's Office Friday released more details on the shooting that left two people dead Thursday night, saying a man shot and killed his wife and then himself in their home.
Police identified the two as Alicia Lawlor, 42, and her husband, Steven Lawlor, 56.
N.H. State Police officers were dispatched to Bonnie Brae Drive just before 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, where they found the two dead inside a home, according to a news release the Attorney General's Office issued Friday afternoon.
The AG's Office said N.H. Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted autopsies on the Lawlors on Friday and determined that each died from a single gunshot wound. Weinberg determined Alicia Lawlor's death to be a homicide and Steven Lawlor's to be a suicide.
The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing, the AG's Office said in the release.
If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, MCVP: Crisis & Prevention Center’s 24/7 hotline is at 1-888-511-6287. Confidential advocates are also available to help through New Hampshire’s Statewide Domestic and Sexual Violence Helpline at 1-866-644-3574.
