BERLIN, Vt. — About five minutes from the Berlin, Vt., airport, where the Keene Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team was to set up its home for the next 48 hours, the crew received a call about a plastic barrel with suspected radioactive materials.
“We responded with the Vermont State Hazmat Team, the Hartford (Vt.) Fire Department and the Vermont State Police Attack Bomb Squad to go check this thing out,” Keene fire Lt. Dan Nowill, the leader of the local team’s second recent deployment to Vermont, said Monday. “We made an entry into the facility building that contained this bucket that was marked with a Sharpie, ‘radioactive.’ ”
The radioactive bucket investigation was one of several jobs that Keene’s hazmat team assisted in during two 48-hour deployments across the border to ease the burden on Vermont's statewide hazmat team following July's flooding, Nowill explained.
The strong storms that caused flooding in many parts of the Monadnock Region on July 9 and 10 led to flooding in Vermont, with 7.54 inches of rain in Berlin, according to Vermont Public Radio. In response, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Vermont on July 11.
Keene fire Capt. Jason Martin led the first deployment from July 21 to 22, and Nowill led the second, July 25 to 26. Fifteen hazardous materials technicians from Keene were sent for each date, while 15 stayed behind to maintain local coverage, Nowill said.
He added that Nashua’s hazmat team also deployed for two 48-hour shifts. And from the deployments, Nowill said a closer partnership between the Vermont and Keene teams was forged.
“We formed a pretty solid partnership with their team, which is huge,” Nowill added. “[To] have a pretty complex incident, such as the radiological one, and be able to go through that with people we haven’t worked with before and have success and do it safely was a huge, huge accomplishment.”
The deployments came about through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), according to Keene Fire Chief Don Farquhar.
“[The EMAC] allows professional licenses to transfer from state to state,” Farquhar explained. “So, in other words, it’s a very quick way to bring in ... resources from out of state for situations just like this.”
According to a Federal Emergency Management Agency information document, all states have signed onto the compact.
“Local resources should only sustain a certain operational period, and then they need some … relief. And that’s exactly why the EMAC agreements are in place,” Farquhar said. “It was an excellent opportunity for us … to assist our neighbors.”
That help took the form of identifying unknown chemicals in a flooded basement, removing water from the basement, and responding to the radioactive bucket call, Nowill said. He added that when they weren't called out, the team was able to complete a significant amount of training.
As for the radioactive barrel, Nowill said that the team “got a hit” when testing for explosives after moving the barrel outside.
“It wasn’t a clean read, but it was enough to be, ‘Hey, let’s slow down a little bit,’ ” Nowill said. The crew notified the 15th Civil Support Team, Vermont’s active-duty military team that handles hazardous materials and chemical warfare, Nowill added.
As the team was on its way, Vermont State Police took an X-ray of the container and saw a vial within a vial in the barrel. Removing it, the team identified the item as a test source chip for radioactive meters, with cesium-135 as the radioactive material, Nowill said. Since the material was near the end of its half-life, it was emitting very little radiation, he added. As for the explosive reading?
“You can get a false read … from an oxidizer,” Nowill continued. “And we believe that the plastic bucket that that was packed in was an old pool chemical … shock treatment bucket. And that contains chlorine, which is an oxidizer.”
Nowill said the whole experience in Vermont was beneficial for the crew in terms of forging partnerships, completing training and having a new experience.
“It was pretty cool, I’ve got to admit it,” Nowill said. “It really taxes your brain when it comes to dealing with radiological sources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.