Assistant County Attorney David Jenkins recently filed 10 charges — including domestic violence, false imprisonment, obstructing a report of a crime or injury, and simple assault — against a Gilsum resident in connection with an alleged incident May 30, Cheshire County Superior Court documents show.
Blake Bolewski, 29, was charged May 31 with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of threatening someone with a deadly weapon, and one count each of robbery, simple assault, false imprisonment, obstructing a report of a crime or injury, theft by unauthorized taking of less than $1,000 and disorderly conduct.
According to an affidavit written by N.H. State Trooper Troy Couillard, the alleged victim, whom Bolewski knew, flushed fentanyl down a toilet on May 26. The affidavit states that around 2 a.m. on May 30, Bolewski left his apartment for 15 minutes after asking for the drugs. Upon his return he began slamming and kicking the door, and the alleged victim let him in to prevent a disturbance, according to the affidavit.
Bolewski began screaming and “grabbed a small 18-inch Boston Red Sox baseball bat and threatened to hit [the alleged victim] with it,” Couillard wrote. Bolewski then broke the bat at the neck on a table and threatened to stab the person in the throat with the jagged end if they did not say where the drugs were, the affidavit states.
Couillard wrote that Bolewski took the person's keys and phone so they could not flee or call the police — leading to the theft, robbery, and obstructing a report of crime or injury charges — and then put them in a chokehold when they tried to flee. Upon releasing this person, Bolewski grabbed them and said if they didn’t get in his truck and show him the drugs' location, he would tie them up and put them in the truck, according to the affidavit.
The alleged victim “was let go and as [they were] walking to the passenger side of Bolewski’s truck, [they] attempted to run … but [were] tackled by Bolewski,” Couillard wrote, adding that Bolewski attempted to put the person in another chokehold but let them go and drove away when they started screaming for help.
Bolewski was arraigned on June 1 and has a dispositional conference scheduled for July 26 at 8:30 a.m. During a dispositional conference, the judge meets with the prosecution and defense to determine how to settle a case. This can be through a plea agreement or by advancing the case to trial.
Bolewski’s lawyer, Alex Parsons, declined to comment on the case Wednesday.
