20230622-LOC-Courthouse

The Cheshire County Courthouse.

 Sentinel file photo by Paul Cuno-Booth

Assistant County Attorney David Jenkins recently filed 10 charges — including domestic violence, false imprisonment, obstructing a report of a crime or injury, and simple assault — against a Gilsum resident in connection with an alleged incident May 30, Cheshire County Superior Court documents show.

Christopher Cartwright can be reached at ccartwright@keenesentinel.com or 603-352-1234, extension 1405.






