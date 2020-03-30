In the interest of promoting public health by discouraging large gatherings, a local organization is scaling back its efforts to help amphibians safely cross roads in Keene.
For more than 10 years, volunteers with the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock have gently ferried salamanders, frogs and toads across the street on rainy spring nights, when the critters crawl out in search of wetlands to breed.
This April, however, would have marked the third year in which Keene has temporarily closed North Lincoln Street at the center’s request, to protect both amphibians and volunteers from nighttime traffic.
In January and February, the Harris Center successfully lobbied the City Council also to close Jordan Road, a much larger residential street, this year. The idea faced opposition from Keene Police Chief Steve Russo, and other city staff members recommended postponing a decision on the matter until next spring. After a few rounds in committee meetings, though, the council unanimously approved the closure March 5.
In a news release Friday, the center announced its decision to cancel both road closures in light of Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order. The release points out that, while the closures are primarily intended to protect the amphibians, past springs have seen as many as 50 spectators a night at the North Lincoln Street crossing site.
“Crowds of any size, even outdoors, are simply not safe this year — and with the Governor's stay-at-home order and banning of gatherings of more than 10 people, this is what we must do,” the release says. “We care about protecting salamanders, but we care about protecting people, too.”
The goal is to resume the program next year, according to the release, and move forward then with the pilot closure of Jordan Road.
“Amphibian migrations will continue this spring, with or without humans to provide safe passage,” the release notes.
In the absence of road closures, the center asks drivers to avoid North Lincoln Street and Jordan Road on wet or rainy nights in March, April and early May, “which is when amphibians are most likely to be afoot at those sites.”
On its website, the center detailed other changes to this year’s program:
Because all volunteer training has been canceled, no new volunteers will be able to join the “crossing brigades” this spring, the website says, encouraging people to return next year.
Updates will not be shared via email or on Facebook, given that disseminating information has attracted visitors and volunteers in past years — which was a desired goal then, but social distancing is key now.
The website advises staying 6 feet away from volunteers who aren’t a member of your household, which means no gathering to admire salamanders together. And the center stresses a maximum of 10 volunteers at any crossing site.
As a silver lining, the website notes that traffic should be much lower this spring, since most people are hunkering down in their homes:
“In other words: the salamanders might not need much help this year!”
For more information, visit harriscenter.org/salamander-season-in-the-age-of-covid-19.