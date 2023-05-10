Former N.H. Board of Education Chair Fred Bramante will host a public listening session Thursday to solicit feedback on proposed revisions to the Minimum Standards for Public School Approval, also known as the Ed 306 rules, according to a news release by the N.H. School Administrators Association.
The forum, scheduled to be held at Keene Middle School on May 11 at 6:30 p.m., will allow attendees to ask questions and provide feedback on the suggested revisions, according to the announcement. The rules list criteria that New Hampshire public schools and public academies must meet to be an approved school by the state. The proposed changes range from required course offerings and instructional standards to rules on maintaining school calendars and daily physical activity, according to the news release.
“We worked hard on this thing,” Bramante said via a phone call. “Our team’s committed to moving New Hampshire further down the competency road, the competency-based system.” He added that it’s the same competency-based direction that was introduced in 2005, but the group is adjusting language and rules to emphasize the system more.
The drafted revision to Ed 306 rules can be found in a 139-page document available at www.education.nh.gov.
The latest review process of the Ed 306 rules was initiated in November 2020, when Gov. Chris Sununu and the N.H. Executive Council approved a sole-source contract with the Durham-based nonprofit National Center for Competency-Based Learning to facilitate the review. Bramante is the founder and president of the center. A sole-source contract is one that can be issued without a competitive bidding process, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“There’s no one else in the state that has the experiences,” Bramante said for the reasons it was a sole-source contract. “I did it in ’92, I did it in 2005, and I’m doing it again.”
In 2020, Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut echoed similar thoughts in a letter, stating that the nonprofit “has historical experience and a professional background with the [Ed] 306 Minimum Standards Administrative Rules.”
The last revision to the rules occurred in 2014, according to a webinar hosted last September by the nonprofit Reaching Higher Ed, which has criticized the proposed changes. The nonprofit stated that revisions occur in ten-year cycles, and the latest changes need to be ready ahead of 2024. There are separate guiding rules, available on the N.H. Department of Education’s website, for nonpublic schools, charter schools, and other learning environments that undergo review processes and are not being adjusted currently.
“There’s more emphasis on extended learning opportunities, there’s more emphasis on getting the community involved in the process of educating our kids,” Bramante said about the changes, pointing to outside groups such as businesses and nonprofits. “There’s more emphasis than ever on focusing on that part of what we’re trying to accomplish with competency-based learning.”
Last December, public education advocacy groups signed a letter requesting that the N.H. Department of Education halt the rules revision process. The concerns in the letter included a lack of input from teachers, special education specialists and diversity, equity and inclusion experts. In addition, the groups want to ensure that an adequate set of minimum educational standards is adopted, and state that there had been a lack of transparency around the recent rule change process. The letter was signed by the National Education Association of New Hampshire, American Federation of Teachers of New Hampshire, the N.H. School Funding Fairness Project, and other advocacy organizations.
“This will be the most open process in the history of education in New Hampshire, nothing even close,” Bramante said in response to the transparency criticisms. “What we did in 2005 was called ‘the most inclusive process in the history of education’ back in 2005, and what we’re going to do now is so far beyond that.” He added that he has had Zoom meetings with the National Education Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and will be on a podcast with the president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire.
Bramante acknowledged criticism he’s received about not including a current teacher on the rules review group, adding that in previous revision groups they did not have teachers but had the presidents of various teachers’ unions involved.
“Fair enough, I’ll take it. We did not have a current classroom teacher,” he said. He added that it would have been difficult to involve a teacher, seeing that the group met for multiple hours during the day every-other week.
In response to the proposed revisions, the N.H. School Administrators Association submitted a review of the changes and called them “broad, messy, and unclear.” In Tuesday’s news release, the association “urg[ed] educators, parents, guardians, caregivers, and students to share their thoughts about the future of education at one of a series of listening sessions.” The group did not return a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Kimberly Houghton, communications administrator for the New Hampshire education department, said in an email that more listening sessions are being planned for later this year beyond the May dates.
“It’s work, but it’s worth it,” Bramante said of the listening sessions. “The more people that understand what we’re trying to accomplish with these regulations, the better. Especially, to me, parents and kids and the community at large.”
