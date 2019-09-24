WALPOLE — With preservation work on the Arch Bridge scheduled for next year, the N.H. Department of Transportation will present information about the project at two upcoming meetings.
The department plans to hold the informational sessions at regularly scheduled selectboard meetings on either side of the Connecticut River: Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. at Rockingham Town Hall in Bellows Falls; and Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. at Walpole Town Hall, according to a news release from the state agency.
The Arch Bridge connects Route 12 in Walpole with Rockingham Street in Bellows Falls. With the Vilas Bridge to the south closed, it is the only bridge open to traffic between the two towns.
David Scott, in-house design chief for the department’s Bureau of Bridge Design, said the work involves stripping off the pavement to evaluate the quality of the concrete deck underneath. Scott said he expects it to be in good shape overall, but in need of repairs in some places. Crews will then repave the bridge. Expansion joints — which accommodate movement and temperature variation — will also be replaced, Scott said.
The plan is to do the work in three phases, so two lanes of traffic can be open at all times — a necessity, given the volume of traffic, he said. There are also plans for a truck detour.
The work is expected to occur throughout the 2020 construction season, he said.