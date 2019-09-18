It was standing-room-only in the conference room of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29’s central office Tuesday night as members of a Keene Board of Education committee discussed competency-based education.
Controversy has bubbled up in recent months over Keene High School’s ongoing shift to the model, which is based on the philosophy that students should gain credit for mastering skills and concepts rather than for the amount of time they spend in class.
In 2005, the state changed its minimum standards for school approval to require that high school credit be earned by demonstrating mastery of required “competencies,” or learning goals. Since then, districts across the Monadnock Region and the state have implemented some practices associated with competency-based education.
Some Keene High parents have questioned grading and assessment changes associated with the model, such as getting rid of midterms and finals this school year in favor of other types of assessments. Many have also raised concerns about the idea of doing away with GPA, class rank and traditional grading, which are characteristic aspects of a competency-based approach but are not being implemented at Keene High at this point.
The school board has not taken any votes related to the implementation of competency-based education in Keene, as the board doesn’t dictate curriculum or instruction, but would need to vote on any policy changes such as getting rid of GPA.
After several parents voiced concerns about the model and the district’s communication around it at the board’s Aug. 13 meeting, Chairman George Downing directed the education committee to put the topic on its next agenda, according to meeting minutes.
And members of the public turned out for the committee’s meeting Tuesday night, with about 25 people crowded into the small conference room. For the most part, they spoke about aspects of the model that are still in the early stages of research and development by Keene High’s competencies committee, which includes teachers.
Bella Paris and Cameron Cielinski, who are both juniors at Keene High, advocated for keeping GPA, class rank and traditional letter grades, arguing that academic achievements should be celebrated just as achievements in other realms, such as sports, are celebrated. They also stressed the importance of these measures for college admissions.
“What would happen if sports statistics, etc., for a Keene High student that wants to play a sport in college were not available to give to colleges? It would affect their admission into the school,” Paris said. “That is the basic scenario we are talking about with elimination of traditional grades, GPA and class rank.”
The effect of competency-based transcripts on college admissions and scholarship eligibility was a common theme among those who spoke. Karen Paris said she spoke with admissions counselors at colleges and universities across the country and found that some did not know what competency-based education is. Others who did said that transcripts without grades, GPA and class rank are more difficult to process, she said.
Peg Richmond, director of admissions at Keene State College, said in July that while narrative-based transcripts are more labor intensive to evaluate, having more information about applicants helps the college assess students more holistically. She noted it is the college’s responsibility to learn about how education is being evaluated and delivered at an applicant’s school.
Rob Guardiano argued that getting rid of midterms and final exams puts students at a disadvantage because they will not be well-prepared to take tests in their adult lives. As a physician, he noted, he’s required to take periodic exams to keep his license.
“You want to go to beautician school, you’re going to have to take a cumulative test. You want to be an electrician, you have to take a cumulative test. You can’t just keep taking a test until you pass it. I think this system is just basically going to instill a lot of complacency in both teachers and students as well,” Guardiano said. “We need to see data that this has actually worked anywhere and it’s benefited the entire student population.”
Assistant Superintendent Brian Campbell gave an overview of the tenets of competency-based education models for the committee. He stressed that the core of these models is based on what happens in the classroom rather than grading systems.
“I think the first inclination is that competency is this grading system, and competency really has nothing to do with academic grading,” Campbell said. “Schools may devise a grading system, they may change their focus, but competency-based education or proficiency-based education is entirely focused on instructional practice.”
Campbell showed examples of competencies for specific academic subjects in New Hampshire and in Maine, as well as examples of the more detailed “indicators” that teachers would use to measure students’ progress toward meeting that competency.
For instance, in history, one competency that New Hampshire students might be expected to meet is to “apply knowledge of major eras, themes and influences and evaluate how they affect the world.” The competency does not change from one grade level to another, Campbell said, but the indicators do as the subject matter becomes more complex.
He explained that all competency-based models are built on four tenets: clarity and rigor, transparency, personalization, and challenges and support. Students should know what is expected of them and have opportunities to show what they’ve learned in more than one way, he said, and there should also be interventions built into the system to help kids who are struggling.
A couple of board members had questions about “relearning and reassessment,” which gives students another chance to demonstrate competency if they fail, and is being piloted at Keene High this year, according to Campbell’s presentation.
Committee member Scott Ansevin-Allen said that after speaking with teachers at the high school’s open house, he thinks more clarity is needed on the specifics of the reassessment policy in terms of how many times a student can be reassessed and which grade takes precedence.
“Because there needs to be some personal responsibility in the classroom on behalf of the student to come prepared,” Ansevin-Allen said. “Otherwise, you’re stalled, and you’re holding back the rest of the class.”
Committee member Rebecca Lancaster noted that giving students a test on basic knowledge, such as the elements of the periodic table, is much simpler than measuring how well students analyze or evaluate information within a subject, which competency-based education aims to emphasize.
“This is — it’s like a new generation of kids. It’s so vastly different than how we went to school 20 or 30, 40 years ago when we were in high school. Then, it was like more training a generation of worker bees, and just knowledge was kind of what we all were striving to gain. There wasn’t the Internet yet,” Lancaster said. “Right now, knowledge isn’t the issue anymore. It really is applying this stuff.”
The full school board’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Principal James F. Logan will also hold a “Coffee with the Principal” meeting on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. where attendees will be able to ask additional questions about competency-based education at Keene High.