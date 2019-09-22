SWANZEY — As part of the process of designing a new fire station, the town has begun discussions with stakeholders and the public to garner feedback.
The next session, focused on recommendations related to utility systems, alternative energy systems and site planning, is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall. Another public focus group at Whitcomb Hall, scheduled for Oct. 3 at 6 p.m., is meant to collect general input on the design.
Town officials have expressed the need for a new fire station for years, saying the existing central fire station in the basement of the town hall has several limitations, including health, fire and building-code issues.
The station lacks sprinklers, doesn't have enough exits and has an old fire alarm, Fire Chief Norman W. Skantze told The Sentinel last year. The building also has outdated electrical systems, and parts of it flood during rain, he said.
A new station has been a tough sell to taxpayers, however. Multimillion-dollar bond proposals that would have funded construction of a new station failed at the polls in 2015 and 2016. Last year, voters approved warrant articles that freed money for renovations to the town’s existing three fire stations.
In December, the town bought a property at 321 Old Homestead Highway, and voters at town meeting this year approved $25,000 for design work for a new fire station there.
This summer, Swanzey hired Keene-based KCS Architects to develop a conceptual fire station plan to go before voters at town meeting next year, according to a news release this month from the town.
Town officials and Katie Sutherland of KCS Architects met with Swanzey fire personnel in late August to hear their input, the release said. That was followed with a public focus group earlier this month to look at building construction and roofing materials, according to the release.
In addition to the sessions scheduled for Tuesday and Oct. 3, the town may schedule one or two other focus groups, the release said.