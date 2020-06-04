Keene residents will soon have an opportunity to weigh in on a plan to move the city to 100 percent renewable energy within the next 30 years.
Aiming to launch a public-outreach initiative this summer, Keene’s Energy and Climate Committee on Wednesday discussed ways to seek input from the community for its ambitious clean-energy plan, which it intends to present to the City Council by the end of the year.
This plan, being developed under a nonbinding resolution the council passed in January 2019, would see the city transition entirely to renewable sources for electricity by 2030 and for heating/cooling and transportation by 2050. The program will include both the municipality of Keene and everyone who lives or works within the city.
During Wednesday’s meeting, held via the teleconferencing application Zoom, the committee discussed how to reach out to the community and which stakeholder groups should be invited to participate.
“We’re not sure when we’ll be able to have in-person meetings again,” City Planner Mari Brunner said. “But given our time frame for getting a plan completed and starting an adoption process before the end of 2020, I’m not sure that we’ll be able to have a big, in-person community workshop before we need to get our answer to this question.”
The outreach will happen over the summer, though the specific form it will take has yet to be decided.
Brunner said the committee hopes to hear from the public on a number of topics, including how people define renewable energy.
Committee members also discussed reaching out to particular stakeholders, such as landlords, the Keene School District, the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce, Cheshire Medical Center, Cheshire County and Eversource.