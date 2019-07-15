FITZWILLIAM — A public information session on the proposed Chinook Solar Project is scheduled for Thursday night.
Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources plans to build a 30-megawatt solar plant on private land in Fitzwilliam south of Route 119, between Route 12 and Fullam Hill Road. Covering about 110 acres, it would be New Hampshire’s largest solar array by far.
The information session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Fitzwilliam Town Hall. Beforehand, during an open house from 5 to 6 p.m., NextEra representatives will be available to answer questions, according to a public notice on the town website.
The project requires approval from the N.H. Site Evaluation Committee, a state regulatory body with jurisdiction over large energy facilities.
Thursday’s information session is required as part of that process. A transcript of the meeting will be included with NextEra’s application to the Site Evaluation Committee.
— Paul Cuno-Booth, Sentinel Staff