SWANZEY — The town will host two public hearings to seek input on its draft community power plan.
The meetings will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 8, both at 6 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall on Main Street, to review the plan and answer questions from the public.
A committee was formed to create the plan, after getting the green light from the Swanzey selectboard in March. The plan’s final version will go to the board for consideration and to voters at the 2022 town meeting.
In August, the committee released a public survey to help design the draft that’ll be discussed at the hearings.
Community power involves municipalities’ buying power on behalf of residents and businesses. Such programs can lower the cost of utilities while also giving towns and cities more control over where their energy is sourced.
All Eversource customers in Swanzey would be enrolled automatically in the plan’s default program unless they opt out. Residents could also choose optional plans where more of the energy will come from renewable resources.
A few municipalities across the Monadnock Region have already approved community power plans or taken the first steps toward creating them.
The state began allowing such programs in 2019, and Keene became the first in New Hampshire to adopt a plan. The city is awaiting approval from the state Public Utilities Commission, which needs to complete a rule-making process before municipalities can launch their programs, Keene City Planner Mari Brunner said Monday.
Harrisville approved a community power plan at its town meeting in May, and in June, Peterborough created a committee to design a program.
People can access the plan and additional materials about community power on the community power committee’s page on the town’s website, www.swanzeynh.gov.