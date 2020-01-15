SWANZEY CENTER — The Monadnock Regional School District will hold a public hearing Thursday on its proposed budget and warrant for the 2020-21 school year.
The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the library of Monadnock Regional Middle/High School on Old Homestead Highway (Route 32).
In addition to the proposed operating budget — the biggest item each year — this year’s warrant is expected to include an article asking voters to appropriate funds for engineering and design work to implement a feasibility study regarding the future of the district’s five elementary schools.
Last year, the Monadnock school board approved a plan to close Emerson Elementary School in Fitzwilliam, Troy Elementary School and Cutler Elementary School in West Swanzey. The district would build a new “south school” to serve Troy and Fitzwilliam students and would send former Cutler students to Mount Caesar School in Swanzey Center.
Monadnock’s projected timeline for the project envisions getting approval for the design and engineering funds in March, applying for state building aid later this year and then returning to voters in March 2021 to approve the full amount for the project, according to materials the district has posted online.
Other warrant articles include appropriations for renovations at the middle/high school and maintenance and repair work at all district schools; the establishment of new expendable trust funds for district vehicle purchases and improvements to school grounds; and authorization for the school district to retain year-end surplus funds, up to a certain amount. The retained funds could be used only to reduce the tax rate or for Department of Education-approved emergencies.
The deliberative session, where voters have the chance to amend the warrant, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School. Election day is Tuesday, March 10. Monadnock covers the towns of Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.