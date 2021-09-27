State officials will hold a series of public forums next month over a proposed merger between two major health-care systems in New Hampshire, which include facilities in Keene and Peterborough.
First announced in January 2019, the merger would combine Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health — a Lebanon-based network of five hospitals, including Cheshire Medical Center in Keene — with GraniteOne Health, which comprises three hospitals, including Peterborough’s Monadnock Community Hospital.
Officials with the two systems have said that by forming a combined entity, they hope to address a growing demand for integrated care, which focuses on a patient’s biological, psychological and social health. The merger would also give Dartmouth-Hitchcock, the largest hospital system in New Hampshire, access to new markets while helping Granite OneHealth reduce the cost of supplies and medications and also offer better employee health benefits, the officials said.
The two systems have signed an agreement to become Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health GraniteOne. If the merger is approved, all of the organizations involved would keep their current names and local leadership, the two systems announced previously.
Next month’s public forums will be hosted by the director of New Hampshire’s Charitable Trusts Unit, a division of the state Department of Justice, according to N.H. Attorney General John Formella.
The first of those sessions will be Oct. 6 at Hilltop Golf Course in Peterborough, Formella announced in a recent news release. That forum is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
State officials will also host forums Oct. 7 in Manchester and Oct. 12 in Wolfeboro — the locations of GraniteOne Health’s Catholic Medical Center and Huggins Hospital, respectively — the news release states.
In-person capacity at the forums will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols, and all attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing regardless of vaccination status, according to the release. A remote viewing option will also be available for all three sessions, with remote attendees able to ask questions, it states.
Registration for both in-person attendance, available on a first-come-first-served basis, and remote viewing is available at www.doj.nh.gov/charitable-trusts/graniteone-health.htm
The state’s Charitable Trusts Unit will continue to accept written public comments on the proposed merger through Oct. 15, Formella said in the news release. Comments may be submitted by email to charitabletrusts2@doj.nh.gov or by regular mail to: Director of Charitable Trusts, Department of Justice, 33 Capitol St., Concord, NH 03301