People can participate in the design of Keene’s proposed arts and culture corridor at a workshop this week.
Two Vermont-based consulting firms working on the project — Community Workshop and Stevens & Associates — are hosting a charrette Wednesday to bring community leaders, business owners and residents together as the preliminary layout is configured.
The Monadnock Economic Development Corp. is spearheading the proposed arts and culture corridor’s design and construction, in concert with city staff and councilors. Stretching from Gilbo Avenue across Main Street and down Railroad Street, plans for the corridor include a visitors center, a new skate park, performance spaces, artist residences and a pedestrian plaza.
John G. “Jack” Dugan, president of the development corporation, has estimated the project would cost around $30 million and said the organization plans to use grant money and tax credits to help fund it.
On Wednesday, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., the public is invited to the second floor of the old county courthouse at the corner of Court and Winter streets to watch the team sketch the corridor’s design.
These draft designs will then be presented during an open house that evening from 4 to 6, when visitors can provide feedback on the sketches and share their ideas for the project.