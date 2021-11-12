If you’ve been on Winter Street in Keene recently, you may have noticed a peculiar sign.
“Closed for violation of the National Prohibition Act by order of the United States Court,” the notice plastered on the storefront says.
A business hasn’t actually been shut down, but rather the sign is a nod to the building’s latest endeavor — Sole’s B.A.R. (Boots, Athletic Shoes and Ruby Slippers), a 1920s shoe-store-turned-speakeasy.
“I have a bunch of speakeasies throughout New Hampshire ... and someone had mentioned to me that there was a space available in Keene,” said co-owner Liu Vaine of Weare. “I came to look at it and fell in love with it.”
Speakeasies were popular during the Prohibition era in the 1920s, when alcohol was banned in the country and the secret taverns sprung up to illegally serve drinks.
Patrons of the new restaurant and bar can expect craft cocktails and a variety of food on the menu, from burgers and house-made potato chips to risotto and ratatouille.
The location, at 8 Winter St., formerly housed Royal Spice Indian Restaurant, which has since relocated to Troy.
But walking into the building, it’s hard to believe it wasn’t a speakeasy from the start, from the tin ceiling to the wood wainscoting.
Vaine — along with his two co-owners Rebecca Paine of Keene, who is also the bar manager, and Michelle Dionne of Marlborough, the chef — just added a few cosmetic touches, like vintage furniture, old-timey photos and a telephone-booth-turned-charging station for its patrons.
Not to mention the portrait above the fireplace of the late actor Robin Williams, painted by Vaine, to pay tribute to the speakeasy’s theme.
Vaine explained that when he was a student at Plymouth State University in the 1990s, he decided to go on a casting call for a movie starring Williams that was being partially filmed in Keene. He got the part of the gazebo painter in “Jumanji,” which became a classic after its 1995 release.
“When I saw this location in Keene and I saw that they still had the Parrish Shoes [sign, painted for the movie] there, I was inspired to make it into a shoe store,” he said. “My other locations, one’s a barbershop and one’s a bookstore ... so that’s one of the reasons I have the tribute to Robin Williams here.”
The speakeasy plans to open its doors by the end of the month, the co-owners said, depending on licensing from the city.
Hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, with extended hours until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. After 9 p.m., only people ages 21 and older will be admitted.
“Keene needs an adult spot you can go to late-night ... and just really embrace the craft cocktail vibe,” said Paine, “and the 1920s is perfect for that.”
Upon arrival, rather than walking in, people will pick up a black rotary phone outside the building to connect them with the host inside (who will answer the call on another rotary phone).
The business may post a password or riddle for people to enter, but it hasn’t been decided on yet, the co-owners said.
Paine — who previously worked as the bar manager at Machina Kitchen & ArtBar in Keene — said the staff will also be dressed in 1920s attire and customers are encouraged to do the same.
“It’s a niche that I think is really important to have in Keene that hasn’t existed before,” she said. “I want it to be very community-oriented, something for everyone, open late, all-inclusive. Just a ... place to come in and say ‘Hey, this is Becca and Michelle’s living room, make yourself comfortable.’ ”