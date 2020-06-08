RINDGE — A half-dozen demonstrators stood on the shoulder of Route 202 early Saturday afternoon, holding up signs as cars whizzed by.
Jonathan Garbar, head coach of the women’s soccer team at Franklin Pierce University, said he and a couple colleagues thought about protesting in other towns, before deciding on a local show of support.
“We wanted to send a message to the students at the university and other people in town who are people of color that people want them here,” said Garbar, 39, of Rindge.
The Monadnock Region has seen a number of anti-racism protests over the past 10 days, in response to the death in police custody of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis on May 25. Those demonstrations continued Friday and into the weekend, including in Keene, Walpole and Peterborough.
The Rindge rally was nowhere near the biggest, but may have been the longest. Garbar said they were out there from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and planned to do the same Saturday and Sunday.
He said the small group had consulted with local law enforcement, who were supportive and suggested the spot — a dirt trailhead along the rail trail, on the east side of Route 202.
Wearing a straw hat in the midday sun, Garbar held a sign that read “ALL are welcome in this Town … LOVE lives here.” Next to him, assistant soccer coach David Styles, 26, of Chelsea, Mass., gripped a sign proclaiming, “COLOR IS NOT A CRIME.”
Garbar said he hadn’t known what to expect, but was pleased by the largely supportive response from passing cars. Some drivers had stopped to join the protest for a bit, he added.
“It’s been really refreshing,” he said.
A much larger protest was underway 10 miles up the road at the intersection of 202 and Route 101 in Peterborough. More than 500 people attended the rally, a week after another protest there, according to Martha Pitt of Greenfield. Pitt is a member of Hancock Community Conversations on Race, which organized both events, and said another one is planned for Saturday, June 13.
Protesters also turned out a day earlier in Keene. Though smaller than a rally in the city Wednesday, which drew hundreds, the Friday afternoon event had at least 100 or so people by 4 p.m., enough to surround much of the Central Square median.
Floyd’s death has touched off waves of demonstrations around the U.S. and accelerated a national conversation about race, policing and the use of force. The Minneapolis officer who, according to prosecutors, held his knee down on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds as Floyd lost consciousness has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers at the scene face charges of aiding and abetting.
A crowd honored Floyd’s memory on the Walpole town common Friday night.
“There were certainly 100,” said N.H. Rep. Lucy Weber of Walpole, who participated. “My guess would be close to 200 if you added them all up.”
She said people took a knee as a church bell began to toll at 7 p.m. It kept sounding for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, quieter and quieter, until ending with a few loud gongs.
“It gives us an idea what 8 minutes, 46 seconds feels like,” she said. But, she added, she has no idea what it’s like to feel someone press his weight on her neck for that long, not letting up.