With most not wearing face masks, scores of people protested Keene's mask ordinance Saturday afternoon in the city's Central Square.
The rally was the second of its kind in the state, organized by David Lheureux, of Campton, to "bring citizens together around liberty." The first rally was held two weeks ago in Plymouth, Lheureux, 33, said.
The city-wide ordinance — which requires kids over the age of 9 and most adults to wear face coverings in all indoor public places and outdoor spaces where business is conducted — was approved by Keene's City Council Aug. 6.
According to the ordinance, a verbal or written warning is issued on the first and second violation, respectively, but third and fourth offenses can cost up to $250 in fines. Only businesses and other public establishments are subject to the fines, not individuals.
On the state level, Gov. Chris Sununu issued a mask mandate Tuesday for scheduled gatherings of 100 or more.
The penalties aren't specified in the governor's order. However, similar to Keene's, the state mandate will hold event organizers responsible for people not wearing masks rather than the individual participants.
When The Sentinel was at the rally around noon, about 60 people were in attendance. Lheureux said at the height of the event — which lasted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — 120 people were present.
Lheureux said he saw Keene police across the street from the protest, but he did not receive any citations.
Keene police were not immediately available for comment Saturday afternoon.
Protesters mostly held up signs specifically against the mask ordinance, saying things like "Don't suffocate our rights," "You can mandate masks, but you can't make me wear one" and "No forced muzzles."
Other signs were against wearing masks altogether, such as "Masks don't work."
State and national health experts have encouraged people to wear face masks since the spring, as one way to reduce the number of COVID-19 infections.
Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.
Other recommendations from the CDC and other health officials include staying home when possible, practicing proper hand hygiene and social distancing in public.
Among those in attendance at Saturday's rally was Swanzey resident Daniel LeClair, who is running for the second time as a Republican for the District 10 state senate seat now occupied by Jay Kahn, D-Keene.
LeClair said the protest wasn't about whether people should wear masks, but rather that the government shouldn't dictate what people can and cannot wear.
"It has to do with more than just masks," LeClair, 39, told The Sentinel before the rally Saturday. "It goes a lot deeper than that because a majority of people do wear a mask, myself included ... It’s not that we don’t care. It’s not that we don’t have compassion. It’s not that we don’t do it, because we do."
But counter-protester Tim Congdon, 65, of Keene, who wore a mask to the rally, said when people decide not to wear masks, it affects the overall health of the population.
Specifically, he said he is against LeClair's political stance on the issue.
"He's making decisions that are affecting my health, and that's not OK with me," Congdon said. "I still have a lot of fight left in me, and he has a right to his opinion, but I do too."
Ultimately, Lheureux said over Facebook Messenger he hopes these rallies are "awakening the NH patriots."
LeClair added he wants not only the Keene City Council but also officials in the state government to know many people are upset with the mask mandates.
"I understand people wanting to be safe, and that’s their own right to decide on what precautions they want to take. It’s not the right of government to say we know what is best for you …," LeClair said.
City Councilor Randy Filiault, who introduced Keene's mask ordinance, told The Sentinel this rally won't change the council's decision.
"I have no problem with protests, and the common is obviously a good place to protest ...," he said, "[but] if they’re thinking their protest will have an influence on us reversing the ordinance, no. There’s not a snowball’s chance in hell that’ll happen."