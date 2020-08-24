SWANZEY — For the past two months, anyone driving down Swanzey’s Whitcomb Road on a Sunday morning may have seen a group of protesters standing on the side of the road across from the Christian Life Fellowship church.
They hold signs with phrases that have become commonplace in equality and diversity advocacy, such as “Black Lives Matter” or “Love is Love.” But some hold signs with more specific language directed at the church’s pastor, David Berman, who has come under fire during the past several months due to a series of inflammatory social media posts on topics including mask mandates, homosexuality, family structure and the Black Lives Matter movement.
His posts have also prompted a petition asking Swanzey officials to move the town’s polling place from the church.
Suzi Brumaghim of Troy said she started protesting outside the church for the first time two months ago, when she and her niece, Sarah Beth Wirein-Rudy, were the only two picketers. She said the protests began after a friend shared one of Berman’s posts on social media, which calls the Black Lives Matter movement a Marxist organization and equates it with communism.
In a July 3 post to Berman’s personal Facebook page, the pastor refers to the movement as an “anti-Christ, pro sexual and gender perversion Marxist organization that wants to eradicate the nuclear family.”
“That just was really offensive,” she said. “So the first thing I did was to research to make sure that it wasn’t [a Marxist organization]. I was pretty sure, and once I read the history I thought, this man is just trying to drum up hate and just being unkind.”
In July, Berman confirmed that the posts were made by him and emphasized that he does not have an issue with people of color, but specifically the Black Lives Matter movement as an organization.
Over the weeks, more and more people came out to participate in what was becoming a Sunday tradition. This past weekend, just over a dozen participants waved at cars that were passing by or pulling into the church’s parking lot for its 10:45 a.m. service.
Wirein-Rudy said the protests have largely been peaceful, with only a few instances where passersby had thrown things at them or flashed an obscene gesture. While she said Berman himself had not come out and spoken to the protesters, she said other members of the church community have been friendly, many waving to them.
In the past, the church has provided the protesters with water, the picketers said, and this past Sunday the church brought them donuts and coffee.
Deacon Will Rose, who regularly touches base with the protesters before Christian Life Fellowship’s regular Sunday morning service, said that the church takes no issue with the protesters and that his interactions with them have been positive.
“As a church, we support their right to be out here,” Rose said. “We support that 100 percent. These people have been wonderful, they are on private property and they respect our [private property].”
Several of the protesters are Christians who feel that Berman’s assertion that Christians should oppose the Black Lives Matter movement is misguided.
“It’s anti[-Christian],” said Jaffrey resident Patricia Farrell, who said several of her children and grandchildren had been involved in the protests. “The whole thing is about love ... I don’t see much love over there.”
Other protesters, including Wirein-Rudy, of Keene, and Dan Bisaccio of Troy, said they don’t identify as Christians, but still take issue with the messages Berman is sharing on social media and to his congregation.
“The message that comes from any pastor should only be a message of love for each other,” Wirein-Rudy said. “We shouldn’t be trying to push other people down, or keep them down, but instead trying to build them up.”
After Berman’s posts began circulating earlier this summer, there was a push from some members of the Swanzey community to have the town’s polling place moved from the church. A change calling for the town to find a new voting venue had been signed nearly 1,000 times as of Sunday afternoon.
Swanzey selectmen instructed town staff to investigate several possible alternative polling places during their Aug. 12 meeting but also noted that the town may choose to continue to hold elections at Christian Life Fellowship. However, no formal decisions{were made.