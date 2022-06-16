We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
RINDGE — The town recently bought 222 acres of land for the new Mattabeseck Wildlife Corridor, the Rindge Conservation Commission announced, and the Monadnock Conservancy now holds an easement on the property.
The parcel, formerly owned by Rindge Stone and Gravel, creates a corridor that encompasses more than 5,000 acres, linking Converse Meadow, Annett State Forest and Massachusetts Audubon’s Wildwood Camp, Deni Dickler, alternate commissioner, said.
The conservation commission plans to open the land for recreation, and is working on marking trails "that are beneficial for the wildlife properties," Dickler said.
She added that the wetlands provide a habitat for the Blanding's turtle, a state-designated endangered species, and the Jefferson salamander, a species the state considers vulnerable to extinction.
Plants in the area could also be endangered or of special concern, she said.
Funds for the purchase came from three state grants, private groups, an anonymous donor, as well as donations, the conservation commission said in a news release.
The total cost of the acquisition, including the land and associated expenses, was $280,750, Dickler said.
The new corridor's name, Mattabeseck, which means "land between rivers," lends itself to the land's location at the watershed divide between the Contoocook and Millers rivers, and was suggested by the N.H. Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People, according to the news release.
A grand opening ceremony is set to be announced after the parking lot and entrance are completed.