Prosecutors have dropped a theft charge against a Marlborough man, after his attorney said further investigation had cleared his client, according to court documents.
Ronald J. Karvosky Jr., 42, was charged with felony theft by deception in October, which alleged he fraudulently used his father’s credit card to obtain more than $1,500 in cash advances.
The Cheshire County Attorney’s Office dropped the charge last month.
County Attorney D. Chris McLaughlin said in an email that his office had dropped the case “for now, but it is still an open investigation.” He declined to give the reason for the decision because the matter remains open.
But the office’s decision to drop the charge came a week after Karvosky’s attorney, Benjamin Schiffelbein, filed a motion citing what he called “significant exculpatory information that casts doubt on the state’s ability to prove its case.”
Schiffelbein wrote that Karvosky’s father had given his son permission to use his credit card. When he received his credit card bill, he saw charges he didn’t recognize at first and disputed them with the bank, according to the motion.
Karvosky’s father later realized what had happened and informed Keene police, as well as Schiffelbein, that the charges were not in fact fraudulent, Schiffelbein wrote.
McLaughlin declined to comment on the statements in Schiffelbein’s motion, citing the “open investigation.”
Karvosky is awaiting trial in U.S. District Court in Concord in a separate case, which alleges he conspired with another man, Roland L. Farnsworth III, 37, of Keene, to possess and distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Both men have pleaded not guilty.