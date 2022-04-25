CONCORD — Once every two years, New Hampshire high school students face a survey of probing personal questions about drug and alcohol use, thoughts about self-harm and if they self-identify as heterosexual, gay, bisexual or unsure.
They are asked to honestly, but anonymously, answer questions like, “How old were you when you had sexual intercourse for the first time?”
The Youth Risk Behavior Survey contains about 100 multiple-choice and yes-or-no questions on a form. Some are healthcare-related, like “When was the last time you saw a dentist for a check-up, exam, teeth cleaning or other dental work?”
Others ask about family life, like: “Have you ever seen or heard adults in your home slap, hit, kick, punch or hurt each other?”
Students are asked multiple questions about their mental health, including, “During the past 12 months, did you make a plan about how you would attempt suicide?”
For schools and social services organizations, the answers are a key measure of the health and well-being of New Hampshire teenagers.
One state lawmaker who thinks the questions go too far filed a bill that would require parents to expressly give consent before their children fill out the survey.
“Parents need to know what their children are being asked,” State Rep. Ralph Boehm, a Litchfield Republican, said at a hearing of the Senate Education Committee Tuesday. “Parental rights. All questions on any survey must be given to the parents so they can make the decision to allow their child to take the test.”
Boehm’s bill, HB 1639, would require parents to specifically opt in and give written permission for their child to take the Youth Risk Behavior Survey at school rather than opt out if they don’t want their child to participate. The proposed bill would also require the survey questions to be approved by local school boards every year before it’s administered.
The bill is the most recent push for parents’ rights in public education, an argument that has been utilized in other debates this year by critics of school mask mandates and racial justice curriculum. Supporters say students shouldn’t have to answer questions about subjects that could make them feel uncomfortable, and parents should be given more say over whether their children are surveyed. The bill passed in the New Hampshire House, 183-164, in March and is now in the Senate Education Committee.
Currently, individual school districts can decide for themselves whether to administer the survey, according to Patricia Tilley, director of the Division of Public Health Services at the Department of Health and Human Services. They can also decide whether to administer the survey as opt-in or opt-out, although the vast majority of schools choose opt-out because it generates a larger sample size.
Only one New Hampshire school district chose to administer the test as opt-in several years ago, according to the division’s recent records, and has since switched back to offering it opt-out. Students can also choose not to take surveys or skip questions they don’t want to answer, according to Tilley.
Tilley said the extra step of requiring parents to give permission for their teens to take the survey creates a hurdle that could mean the department won’t get enough respondents, which could risk the survey’s effectiveness. The CDC requires states to have at least a 60 percent student response rate in order for the data to be considered valid. In 2021, New Hampshire’s response rate was 65 percent.
“Without a certain number of participants, it will be hard for us to see something at, say, a county level,” Tilley said. “Without a significant sampling size, it makes the information less useful, because we can’t be sure that sample really represents those local communities.”
Local organizations who rely on Youth Risk Behavior Survey data to run their programs and access funding say a change to how its administered could severely impact their work.
Kandyce Tucker is the coordinator of the Mayor’s Drug Task Force in Franklin, which works closely with Franklin schools to address substance use among the student population. Tucker says she relies on school-level, county and statewide YRBS data to plan their services, inform the community and apply for grants, like the $125,000 10-year SAMHSA Drug-Free Communities grant the Task Force received to provide prevention efforts for 12- to 18-year-olds.
Youth Risk Behavior Survey data shows high-risk factors among Franklin teens: 32.4 percent of students reported drinking alcohol in the last 30 days compared to 26.8 percent statewide, and 14.5 percent of students reported taking a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription, compared to 10 percent statewide. Nearly half of Franklin High students have lived with someone who has a problem with drugs or alcohol compared to 30 percent statewide.
“Obviously, we can talk to our students on a one-on-one basis, but this gives us a really eye-opening view of the entire school,” Tucker said.
Tucker also worries that the extra step requiring parents to opt in will reduce the number of respondents and decrease the validity of the data. Without valid data, Tucker said it would hamper the task force’s ability to understand the scope of the need for substance use prevention efforts in Franklin.
“It would close the window into our students,” Tucker said. “It would make it harder to know what’s going on with our students, like what substances are being used more than others and at what frequency. It would just make everything much more challenging in terms of providing good quality programming and assistance to our students.”
New Hampshire began administering the Youth Risk Behavior Survey in 1993. The survey was offered on an online platform for the first time in 2021 partly due to the pandemic — 40 schools chose to use the online test, while 28 schools used the paper version, according to Tilley. In order to maintain anonymity, the survey doesn’t collect students’ names. The state doesn’t release data on the individual school district level, as the information is less statistically reliable due to the smaller the sample size, but some school districts do release their own results.
Susan Stearns, executive director of NAMI New Hampshire, says her organization looks at how students are responding to questions about mental health, suicidal ideation, self-harm and substance use to gauge the need for their services and apply for grant funding.
Stearns said talking openly about mental health is important, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as experts say the mental health of New Hampshire students has reached a crisis level.
“We hear anecdotally from school partners about how after the YRBS is administered, students will then reach out to teachers or other trusted adults because the YRBS will prompt them to have questions or realize they have concerns about their own mental health or other issues,” Stearns said. “I would hope families use this as an opportunity as well to have important conversations.”
Supporters of the bill to give parents more say over the survey, including Boehm, expressed concern Tuesday that students don’t take the survey seriously anyway and shared anecdotes about students who exaggerate or put joke answers in their survey responses.
Tucker said in Franklin, officials try to make students understand the importance of taking the survey seriously.
“The students know what this is; they’ve pretty much been taking the survey for most of their careers at school,” Tucker said. “We tell them the importance of it.”
If the bill passes the Senate Education Committee, it will proceed to the Senate floor for a vote.