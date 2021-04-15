A proposed change to Keene's water billing structure that would charge a higher rate for residents who use more water than what is considered "essential" has been sent back to a City Council committee for further review.
Mayor George Hansel referred the proposal back to the Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee during the council's meeting Thursday night. He said two councilors on the committee, which endorsed the change 4-1 last week, had raised some concerns about the proposal.
"Councilor [Raleigh] Ormerod and Councilor [Kate] Bosley have brought up some really good items for further discussion," Hansel said, "and I think this really just needs another round to flesh some of this out."
Hansel didn't elaborate on the concerns. But at last week's committee meeting, Ormerod, who voted against the proposal, worried about residents of multi-family homes, who would have less of an incentive to conserve since all units share a single meter.
The proposal to charge more for excess water use stems from a rate study carried out by the city and consulting firm Raftelis that started in late 2019 and was completed last year. The aim of a two-tier structure for residential billing would be to keep water affordable and encourage conservation, as well as help fund needed improvements to Keene's water and sewer infrastructure.
Dave Fox, senior manager with Raftelis, said at last week's FOP committee meeting that the average Keene household — which uses around 9,000 gallons of water quarterly — could expect to see an increase of roughly $11.50 in its quarterly water bill if the change is approved. Meanwhile, those who use around 4,500 gallons quarterly could potentially save a dollar or two each quarter.
Those who use a significant amount of water, around 13,500 gallons quarterly, could expect a quarterly increase of roughly $25, Fox said, although he noted these numbers are not final and will ultimately depend on Keene’s budget for fiscal year 2022.
The FOP committee will next meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
If approved, the new rate structure would go into effect July 1.