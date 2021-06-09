After a handful of residents urged the City Council not to approve an increase to the Keene Police Department's budget for the coming fiscal year, city officials are explaining that they have little choice in the matter.
During a budget hearing last Thursday, eight people expressed concerns about the approximately $275,000 proposed increase to the police budget for fiscal year 2021-22 — from about $7.85 million this year to about $8.1 million next year. Most of them said these extra funds could be better used for social services. Many people around the country have advocated for a similar funding approach over the past year amid widespread calls for criminal justice reform and accountability in policing.
But Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, who recommended the spending plan now under consideration, explained that the proposed increase is not due to expansions within the department. Rather, she said, the money is required for the city to meet its pension obligations.
"The increases in the police department’s budget are not a result of new requests," Dragon said in an email Tuesday. "The biggest budget driver is from the required employer contribution rates as part of the NH Retirement [S]ystem."
These rates are set by the retirement system every two years. The city's contribution for Keene police officers is expected to increase by $242,507, budget documents indicate. The contribution for non-officer employees of the department is set to go up by $29,203, for a combined total of $271,710.
Police Chief Steven Russo said the N.H. Police Standards and Training Council also increased mandatory training hours, following the recommendations of a state commission on police accountability. Required training hours will continue to increase over the next several years, he said.
The Keene Police Department has been working to implement other recommendations, as well, including the use of body and vehicle cameras. This equipment is not included in next year's budget plan, though the city has proposed setting money aside in case it decides to purchase it. The department is also collaborating with the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College to provide ethics and bias training for officers.
But by and large, Russo said, the department's operational budget hasn't changed that much in recent years.
"As long as I have been involved in the command staff here (11 years), our operational budget has not significantly increased," Russo said in an email Tuesday. "It is normally a flat budget, meaning the same amounts as the year before minus fleet, computer, and attorney cost increases and any one time approved supplements, which are rare for the PD."
He noted that this year's proposed budget includes about $7,000 for fleet and computer costs.
Dragon said the department's personnel budget this year includes $25,000 for a community liaison specialist that was created last year in conjunction with the city's social host ordinance, which is meant to hold accountable hosts who fail to keep their gatherings under control. The position's cost is being split with Keene State College, which will reimburse the city for half the expense.
However, overall, the general personnel line of the police budget is down about $37,500, while the department's health insurance line is down about $10,700. Dragon attributed this to changes in employee health-care plans.
Most of those who commented at last week's hearing argued that money directed to the police department should be channeled to service providers who help people experiencing homelessness, mental health issues or substance-use disorders.
"When we show that we are supporting an increase in the police budget and not those other services, we are showing that we don’t support the members of our community," Keene State College student Emma Provencher said at the hearing, “and we’re more likely to criminalize them rather than help them get out of the situations that they’re in. And I don’t think that’s right."
Other speakers said social service providers could better address some of the issues that often lead to encounters with police.
Matt Pyster, who shared a story last week about a mental health issue he experienced that ended with police intervention, said having an officer present was frightening and only worsened his mental state. Having a professional trained to help people dealing with mental health challenges would have been better, he said.
“I needed a mental health professional who could talk to me without all the baggage that a police officer carries,” he said. “These events happened in [a] different city, but the situation could easily play out here in Keene as well.”
Dragon said that while the speakers' concerns are worth talking about, she doesn't like the idea of moving funds from the police department without plans for what comes next.
"These social issues are important issues to discuss," she said. "However, simply shifting funds doesn’t necessarily achieve an improvement in these services."
She said one speaker suggested moving funds to the human services department, which provides assistance to community members who are struggling financially. That department's budget is based on what the city expects it will require to meet the needs of its citizens in the coming year. Simply giving the department more money wouldn't change the level of service it provides, Dragon said, but would hurt the services provided by the police.
She encouraged concerned residents to learn about what the department does and the level of training officers go through. She also said the department is already meeting or exceeding many of the state commission's recommendations for law-enforcement accountability.
Dragon added that the department has been in talks with Monadnock Family Services for more than a year about ways to improve mental health services in the area.
"Let us understand where the challenges are specifically in our community and work to support an effort to overcome those challenges," Dragon said. "Simply shifting funds without a plan will not likely make the difference that people are really seeking and generalizing is unfair and unproductive."
The City Council is expected to vote on the budget at its meeting on June 17 at 7 p.m.