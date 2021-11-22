Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates said towns that contract with DiLuzio Ambulance Service may see a cost increase if the county's planned purchase of the company goes through. But that won't be the case in Keene, he said.
On Thursday, Coates gave a presentation to the city council about the agreement of sale that the county is working to finalize with DiLuzio, which provides primary ambulance service to a number of Monadnock Region communities and also back-up services to several others. Keene uses DiLuzio to supplement its in-house ambulance service via an in-kind mutual aid agreement.
"This doesn't affect, fiscally, the City of Keene," Coates told the council. "You have your service in place."
County officials on Nov. 11 announced their plans to buy DiLuzio, with hopes that the sale will be completed in 2022. The sale price has not yet been disclosed, pending government review and the finalizing of the sales documents.
Coates explained Thursday that last year, after the county received funding thought the federal CARES Act — the nation's first major legislative package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic passed in March 2020 — discussions were held with DiLuzio about how the county could support the company's operations. The response, he said, was an unexpected request for the county to purchase the service.
"That's not what we went into this meeting thinking," Coates said Thursday, adding that that the county started considering the possibility and ultimately decided it would be a good move.
Bob DiLuzio Sr., who owns the Keene-based company with his wife, Linda, told The Sentinel previously that after 60 years in the business, coupled with the toll of working through the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided it was time to sell.
Over the years, DiLuzio, like other ambulance services, has struggled with staffing shortages, response times and other hurdles, Coates said. He added that that if the company were to fail, and the county were left to pick up the pieces, then people's lives would be at risk.
While Keene's budget won't see an impact to its bottom line as a result of the sale, Coates said towns that pay for DiLuzio's services would see an increase. He noted that the sale would be an asset purchase — meaning the county would be buying DiLuzio's existing contracts along with the company itself.
Coates said that he's been meeting with town officials throughout the region to discuss the impact of the change. On Thursday, he said he still had a small handful of towns to get to.
"We've made it very clear that it's pay to play, and what they've been paying all along, they've been getting a sweetheart deal," Coates told the council. "So there is going to be some level of increase because that's the reality we're facing. Because this is going to be an enterprise fund, it has to pay for itself."
The towns with DiLuzio contracts are Alstead, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole and Winchester. The company also acts as backup for Keene and some other communities.
In Swanzey, which uses DiLuzio as its primary ambulance service provider, Fire Chief Bill Gould said that while he does anticipate that the cost of the service will go up, he sees the county's impending purchase of the company as a good thing.
He said Swanzey relies heavily on DiLuzio's service, noting that EMS calls make up about three quarters of the town's responses, and about 70 percent of those result in a patient being transported to a hospital. But like other communities, staffing shortages have led to less-than-ideal response conditions.
"Currently, with their limited resources, DiLuzio does a decent job attempting to respond to all their contract communities and mutual aid partners, but that is a huge area with many requests for service," Gould said in a written statement. "I commend their personnel for working through the pandemic and the workload they have to deal with."
Prior to Thursday's meeting, Coates told The Sentinel that while the county is not immune to the same staffing challenges as DiLuzio, “the county does have more resources to be somewhat more competitive. The County’s benefits and opportunities for participation in a retirement plan are generally better than the broader market.”
Gould said he believes the county would be able to keep up with the demand for ambulance service, but that there are still many questions to be answered. For the time being, he said his primary concern is making sure the town is able to get an ambulance to respond when the need arises.
In Walpole, Fire Chief Mark Houghton said he also feels this is a good move for the county. He said that while the Monadnock Region has been fortunate to have DiLuzio's service for all these years, things have changed in the last decade or so, and it has become more difficult for for-profit ambulance service companies to keep things going.
"It's made it a lot tougher to provide the level of care the community expects and deserves," he said.
Houghton explained that Walpole uses DiLuzio only for paramedic intercepts, which typically occur when the required level of care is greater than originally believed. This means that of 550 to 600 incidents in a year, Walpole may need to call on DiLuzio for 30 to 40 of them. Given that, he said the town is probably prepared to deal with any cost increases that come from the county's potential purchase of the company.
Meanwhile, Alstead Fire Chief Kim Kercewich said the town has its own ambulance service, like Keene, and relies on DiLuzio only as a back-up service. But like everywhere else, staffing issues are a big problem.
As fire chief, Kercewich said he feels that a transition of DiLuzio Ambulance Service into a county department would be a smooth one. But as a taxpayer, he's worried about the costs the county will incur as it hires workers for the service, which will require not only money for salaries, but for benefits and retirement as well.
He also worried that once the service is taken over by the county, there will be less flexibility with its budget.
"DiLuzio is being run as a business, and that's all well and good...," he told The Sentinel, "whereas once it goes to the county, it's basically gonna be here’s your money, make it last a year, you take whatever you can get."
Sentinel Reporter Olivia Belanger contributed to this story.