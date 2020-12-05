The Cheshire County Board of Commissioners has proposed reducing next year’s operating budget after a one-time increase this year to purchase the local courthouse, as the county grapples with financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners will present their $56 million spending proposal to the county delegation — a 24-person body comprising state representatives for all local N.H. House districts — during a public hearing Monday night.
An executive committee of the county delegation will then be responsible for reviewing the draft budget and proposing a final version for approval by the full delegation by March 30. Approximately 10 delegation members will sit on the executive committee, which is expected to meet weekly beginning Jan. 4, according to County Administrator Christopher Coates.
Nearly the entire proposed spending reduction — from $63.3 million in 2020 — comes from a one-time increase last year that covered a $6.95 million bond the county issued to purchase the current courthouse at 33 Winter St. in Keene.
In a Nov. 20 letter introducing the 2021 budget proposal to local officials, the commissioners said they also sought to limit taxes as the county confronts the pandemic’s health and economic consequences — particularly in the absence of a new federal stimulus package.
“With the potential fiscal realities due to the pandemic in mind the … commissioners along with senior leadership within the county have worked exhaustively to lessen the impact of the county’s portion of taxes for our [2021] Cheshire County Budget,” they wrote.
The draft budget proposes the county collect tax revenue amounting to $29.1 million, a 1.24 percent increase from 2020, according to the commissioners’ letter.
It would also account for spending increases related to higher wages at the county-operated Maplewood Nursing Home and expanded resources for other health and developmental services. The proposed budget also appropriates more funding for payments into the N.H. Retirement System — the pension program for former state employees — due to increases in the employer contribution rate next year.
The commissioners’ spending proposal does not include $50,000 that Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera had requested to outfit his deputies with body cameras over a five-year period, according to Cheshire County Finance Director Sheryl Trombly. The funds would have covered the cost of body cameras for 10 deputy sheriffs, plus two spares, she said.
A small but growing number of New Hampshire communities, including Keene, have considered outfitting police with body cameras in an effort to increase transparency, particularly in the wake of high-profile cases of police violence against Black Americans earlier this year. In an October executive order, Gov. Chris Sununu directed the N.H. State Police to propose funding for body cameras in its next budget.
The county’s 2020 operating budget expanded to $63.3 million after it received multiple mid-year disbursements of federal assistance, according to Trombly.
The county delegation initially approved a $58.9 million budget in March. It later increased that spending limit to incorporate emergency federal funds allocated to municipal and county governments as well as an annual reimbursement for Medicaid-related expenses, she said.
Trombly said the county can expect to receive that reimbursement, known as proportionate share funds, again in 2021 and would amend its budget accordingly. But another significant expansion for pandemic-related aid is unlikely without additional federal stimulus, she said.
The county commissioners, each of whom represents his own geographical district, are Jack Wozmak, Chuck Weed and Robert Englund.
Members of the public can attend their presentation to the county delegation Monday night, both in-person and virtually, and will also be able to pose questions about the draft budget to the board.
The public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. on the second floor of Cheshire County Hall at 12 Court St. in Keene, and anyone attending in-person will have their temperature taken and is asked to wear a mask. Residents can also participate virtually on Zoom by using a meeting ID of 409 748 8803 (Pin: 6031233) or the call-in number 1-646-558-8656.