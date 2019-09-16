The Trump administration’s recent announcement that it plans to ban most flavored vape products is roiling some local business owners who sell the goods.
The announcement comes amid recent cases of lung illness that health officials say may be linked to vaping, as well as mounting concerns over e-cigarette use among youth.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Thursday, 380 cases of the illness, with six deaths, are being investigated in 36 states. Though the investigation has not yet identified any specific product or substance linking all of the cases, the suspected cause is chemical exposure, the federal agency said.
“We can’t allow people to get sick. And we can’t have our kids be so affected,” President Donald Trump said last week, according to The New York Times.
But owners of two area stores that sell vaping devices and supplies said a ban on flavored products would be a significant hit for their businesses.
As described by the administration, the ban would apply to everything but plain-tobacco flavorings, The Times reported.
“We stock close to 200 flavors, so we have about seven tobacco flavors, and three different menthol flavors,” said Gaetano Putignano, who owns 802 E-Cig Supply Inc. in Walpole. “... It would greatly impact our business.”
Daniel Cavallero, an owner of Monadnock Vapor, which has locations in Keene, Hinsdale and West Lebanon, said that aside from hurting his sales, he believes a flavor ban would have a detrimental public health effect by discouraging people from seeking out alternatives to smoking.
“[The flavors are] not geared towards kids; it’s geared towards adults to make it more attractive for them to quit smoking. And it works — I have 9,000 customers, 9,000+ on my rewards program. So it obviously works, and my customers are 18 to 75,” Cavallero said. “So, guess what? Adults like flavors too.”
While e-cigarette users and vape shop owners have pushed back against the proposed ban, prevention advocates are offering praise. Shawn LaFrance, vice president of population health at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said Friday that he’s pleased the federal government is taking action to address what he considers a significant public health concern.
“I think the issue with the flavors is really the concern around, if you will, enticing use of vaping by kids,” LaFrance said. “So even though I think many people would agree that it’s not a good thing for kids to do, that doesn’t necessarily go along maybe with the companies that make the stuff and actually want to sell it.”
Cavallero pointed to illicit street products, and not nicotine e-liquids typically sold in stores, as the culprit of the recent outbreak of illnesses. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that vitamin E acetate, an oil derived from vitamin E, has been found in some of the cannabis products used by people who have been sickened.
Health officials have not identified the oil as the definitive cause of the illnesses, but have said they are focusing on “contaminants or counterfeit substances,” The Post reported.
As far as concerns about young people using vapor products, Putignano and Cavallero both criticized the idea of restricting the rights of adults as a solution. Putignano also said it’s unclear to him what specific issue the flavor ban would address.
“It’s confusing if it’s in relation to [the illness] or if it’s in relation to the very skewed youth vaping epidemic. Myself and many other brick and mortar shops, we have to see ID, we have to scan ID,” Putignano said. “If there’s any underage use, it isn’t coming from a local brick and mortar store.”
There have recently been efforts to raise the age limits for nicotine vapor products, including in Keene, where the minimum age to buy, use and possess tobacco and nicotine products was raised to 21 in December. Putignano said he moved his store from Vermont to New Hampshire in July after the state increased taxes on vapor products and raised the minimum age there to 21.
Cavallero, who is an independent, said he voted for Trump in 2016 but plans to vote for Democrats in upcoming national, state and local elections if the flavor ban materializes.
“I voted for someone who was going to protect small business and be for deregulation, and this is the complete opposite. So for me, this is something that President Trump probably didn’t know would be as important to voters as it is,” Cavallero said. “But there are a lot of voters like myself who are not going to show up come election day.”
Others in the New Hampshire vape industry also plan to boycott Republican candidates, according to Cavallero, and are using a hashtag — #IVapeIVote — to oppose the ban. The hope is that Trump will back down from the proposal in response to pressure from vapers and business owners, Cavallero said.
In a tweet posted Friday evening, Trump did seem to take a slightly softer view of the issue but didn’t walk back his administration’s call for a flavor ban, writing, “While I like the Vaping alternative to Cigarettes, we need to make sure this alternative is SAFE for ALL! Let’s get counterfeits off the market, and keep young children from Vaping!”
In 2017, about 24 percent of youth in New Hampshire said they had used an electronic vapor product at least once within the past 30 days, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, compared to 18 percent of youth in the Monadnock Region.
LaFrance said that until more is known about the recent outbreak of lung disease and the health effects of vaping, it makes sense from a public health perspective to proceed with caution.
“I think more study is underway to try to determine the overall health risk related to the use of these products. And adults that do want to try to stop using tobacco, smoking, there are other methods for cessation,” LaFrance said. “It’s not like they would be left with no choice but to continue smoking cigarettes.”