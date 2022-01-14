Dozens of people turned out for a House committee meeting on Thursday to support a bill that would require all election ballots cast in New Hampshire to be counted by hand.
The hearing, which was livestreamed, was moved from the Legislative Office Building to the House chamber to accommodate the crowd.
About two-thirds of the state’s municipalities use optical scan devices, known as AccuVote machines, to tally paper ballots filled out by voters, and the other third does hand counts, according to the N.H. Secretary of State’s office.
The City of Keene uses optical scanners for all elections, according to City Clerk Patty Little, who said she does not support the proposal to require hand-counting, in part because of how long it would take election workers to complete the task.
"I recall that one of the last national elections that was hand-counted in Keene had election workers reporting final numbers early in the morning the day after the election," Little said in an email Friday morning. "Even with the use of the optical scanners (which gives us a vote count by candidate after the polling has closed) it takes the Election workers many hours to identify and tabulate all of the write-in votes and then complete all of the various election forms."
Rep. Mark Alliegro, R-Campton, said he introduced House Bill 1064 because he feels hand counts are slightly more accurate than machine counts, and this is important because many elections are decided by razor-thin margins.
He said recounts in N.H. representative and senate races in 2016, 2018 and 2020 showed vote totals were off by an average of 0.6 percent in machine-counted elections compared to 0.4 in hand-counted elections, or a 0.2 percent difference.
“I know some of you who are not in favor of this bill will say, ‘But these are tiny differences’,” he said.
“Since 1976, there have been 322 elections in the state of New Hampshire that were decided by 19 or less votes. So when I’m talking about small numbers, please put it into context and realize in this state, especially with our small state representative districts, five or six votes can make a big difference.”
The N.H. House has 400 members, with each one representing an average of roughly 3,300 people.
The fiscal note on Alliegro’s bill states the requirement for a hand vote would result in an increase in the number of election-day workers and in the number of hours they must work. It didn’t give a specific figure for what it would cost to add workers.
Alliegro said he doesn’t think cost would be a major issue in counting all of the state’s vote by hand. In the 2020 presidential race, 814,000 ballots were cast.
But Little, the Keene city clerk, said she's concerned the legislation, if passed, would make it more difficult to attract and retain election workers.
Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women’s Voters, testified that another way to look at the recount statistics Alliegro is using is that the machines have an accuracy rate of 99.7 percent.
“That’s pretty good,” she said. “When we think about our cities and the huge number of ballots that need to be counted, I’d like you to think about how hard it will be to find people to do that counting in those cities.
“Human beings make mistakes. It requires very close attention to do that kind of ballot counting, multiple candidates, multiple races.”
Acting Secretary of State David Scanlan said optical scan devices have been reliable.
“Our experience has been that when the voter properly marks a ballot, the AccuVote machine does a pretty good job of counting it,” he said. “There are instances where a voter won’t put their mark in an oval and in that instance the machine is not going to count that vote on the ballot and that results in what could be considered an error.
“But if you did away with the machines, if we got rid of them completely, I don’t believe the problem is going to be solved.”
In Keene, poll workers take extra steps to ensure voters have filled out their ballots correctly so that the machines will accurately count their votes, Little said.
"Recognizing that some voters may make a mistake in their ballot markings, we visually look at every ballot in an effort to identify any votes where the optical scanner failed to identify the vote and we add that vote into the totals," she said. "I am confident that the use of optical scanners [gives] us vote totals that should be trusted. I certainly trust those numbers."
At Thursday's hearing, Scanlan said there have been many instances where vote totals in hand-counted elections were found to be off by more votes than was the case in machine-counted elections.
“As long as there are humans involved in the process, there are going to be errors.”
The House Election Law Committee made no immediate recommendation on the bill.
Sentinel Deputy Local News Editor Jack Rooney contributed to this report.