A N.H. House-passed proposal to allow a three-fifths majority of voters to cap a school district’s budget drew sharp criticism in a Senate committee Monday.
Supporters said this is a necessary step to protect property taxpayers.
Under House Bill 1393, the cap would be based on a dollar amount per student, so it would increase with higher enrollment and decrease with lower enrollment. The cap could also include adjustments for inflation.
The prime sponsor of the measure, which is being considered in the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee, is Rep. Diane Pauer, R-Brookline.
“Taxpayers are faced with ever increasing school budgets and spending despite continued declining student enrollment across the state,” she told the committee.
“House Bill 1393 is enabling legislation that provides a mechanism for the taxpayers of a local school district to address this unsustainable trend and to bring spending to reasonable levels.”
Approval to exceed the budget cap would require another three-fifths majority vote.
“Requiring the supermajority override to the budget cap ensures that any spending that exceeds the budget cap is in fact warranted and is supported by the voters,” Pauer said.
Also speaking in favor of the bill was her husband, Eric Pauer, vice president of the School District Governance Association of New Hampshire.
He said the organization “seeks educational excellence, prudent budgeting and responsible governance.” The group’s website says it strives to give “voters a voice by empowering elected school district officials to reclaim control over budgets and curriculum.”
He stressed that the bill is not a mandate, but instead leaves decisions on tax caps in the hands of local voters.
“Nobody is going to force this on any school district. Each school district will decide for themselves if it is appropriate for them, and what parameters they want to choose,” he said.
Democratic Rep. Marjorie Porter, who represents Antrim, Hillsboro and Windsor, urged the panel to recommend against the bill.
She criticized the idea of using the number of children in a school district to set a yearly spending maximum. Student population can vary for a variety of factors, and decreased, for example, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter said.
Other unexpected factors require flexible budgeting, such as this year’s increase in the price of gasoline, she said. Also, declines in student numbers don’t always equate to a reduction in spending.
“Say you have 50 kids less this year, that doesn’t mean the heating costs for the building goes down or that transportation costs go down, or that maintenance costs go down,” said Porter, who was a school teacher for 35 years and also has served on the Hillsboro-Deering School Board. “You’re not usually going to need to get rid of a teacher or a program to adjust for that 50-student loss.”
Mary Wilke, a retired public school teacher who lives in Concord, told the committee HB 1393 is a “misguided solution to a real problem.”
“The problem is we fund our schools largely via property tax and there is tension between those who want to ensure the children in the community get a good-quality education and those who struggle to pay their property taxes,” Wilke said.
“But HB 1393 doesn’t resolve this tension. It just puts a heavy thumb on the scale in terms of keeping taxes low regardless of the impact on students.”
Even if a tax cap was set at an appropriate level to fund a school district, she said, there will come a time when the district will face unanticipated costs or revenue loss and be forced to cut needed services if it couldn’t get a supermajority vote to override the cap.
“Students will suffer and property values will decline, so if we’re trying to protect property owners, this hurts them in the end as well,” Wilke said.
HB 1393 passed the House in a voice vote on March 17. The committee took no immediate action on the measure, which would have to pass the full Senate and be signed by Gov. Chris Sununu to go into effect.