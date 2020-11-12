It’s that time of year again.
Property-tax rates are being set in every town and city in New Hampshire. The rates combine separate rates based on municipal, county and school-district budgets, as well as the statewide education tax.
So far, the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration has set 2020 rates for the following local communities:
In Keene, the tax rate is $37.28 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 0.9 percent from last year’s rate of $37.60. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $7,456. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up 0.6 percent.
In Acworth, the tax rate is $29.37 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 1 percent from last year’s rate of $29.07. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,874. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up 0.4 percent.
In Charlestown, the tax rate is $38.65 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 1.2 percent from last year’s rate of $39.11. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $7,730. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are down 0.1 percent.
In Fitzwilliam, the tax rate is $25.76 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 2.8 percent from last year’s rate of $26.49. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,152. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up 0.8 percent.
In Greenfield, the tax rate is $27.15 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 0.4 percent from last year’s rate of $27.27. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,430. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up 0.8 percent.
In Harrisville, the tax rate is $17.68 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 1.6 percent from last year’s rate of $17.40. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $3,536. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are 0.5 percent.
In Nelson, the tax rate is $18.87 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 9.4 percent from last year’s rate of $17.25. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $3,774. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up 0.4 percent.
In Sullivan, the tax rate is $26.26 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 18 percent from last year’s rate of $22.25. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,252. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up 0.6 percent.
In Surry, the tax rate is $28.42 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 1.7 percent from last year’s rate of $28.92. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,684. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up 2 percent.
In Swanzey, the tax rate is $25.68 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 0.3 percent from last year’s rate of $25.76. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,136. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up 0.6 percent.
In Walpole, the tax rate is $24.76 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 2.9 percent from last year’s rate of $25.51. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $4,952. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up 0.9 percent.
In Westmoreland, the tax rate is $25.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 5.4 percent from last year’s rate of $26.85. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,080. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up 0.3 percent.
The tax rates for additional towns are expected to be released soon.