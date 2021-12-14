The bell doesn’t ring often anymore at the Langdon Congregational Church, but when it does, Doug Beach is transported back to a simpler time.
“I grew up here, and when the bell rings, it is a call to worship, a call to meeting,” Beach said. “In this town, there’s a fire siren and a bell. One means ‘Look out’ and one means ‘Come hither’.”
Beach is among those working to preserve the 179-year-old church, and a $212,800 matching grant should help in that regard.
The funds are part of $4.7 million awarded through the state’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program for 40 projects supporting historic preservation and land conservation. The grants were made public Tuesday.
Other area recipients include the Unitarian Universalist Church in Keene, the Antrim Grange Hall, the Kroka Farm in Alstead and the former Connecticut River Bank in Charlestown.
Beach said preserving the Langdon Congregational Church protects the character of a quintessential New England town. Langdon also has a 220-year-old town meeting house and two covered bridges.
Fewer than 700 people live in a town where 2,000 once resided.
“People began to leave during the industrial age and went to work in mills in Manchester and Nashua,” Beach said. “People also went away during the Civil War and started migrating, including to California for the Gold Rush.
“This is an interesting place, there are stone walls, foundations and dams with nothing near them.”
The LCHIP money will be used to make major structural repairs, including to the foundation and first floor joists and beams. The electrical system is antiquated and in need of updating. The church also lacks handicapped access and plumbing.
Beach said the goal is to rehabilitate the building so that it can readily be used for religious services, educational presentations, musical performances and social support activities. Presently, the church is used only for Christmas, Easter and for weddings and funerals.
Other projects included in this round of funding:
A 15-acre working farm in Alstead, owned by Kroka Expeditions, a nonprofit school. A $72,500 award is to ensure the farm’s prime agricultural soils are conserved and remain open and available for farming.
The former Connecticut River Bank in Charlestown. A $55,187 grant will help remove a non-historic concrete-block chimney and to repair the historic brick masonry, exterior woodwork and slate roof.
The Antrim Grange Hall building. A total of $10,000 was awarded to help replace the failing roof.
The Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, which has occupied its current building at 69 Washington St. since 1895. It has received a $7,500 grant award to support a comprehensive building assessment.
The N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program is an independent state authority created by the Legislature to ensure the contribution of natural, cultural and historic resources to improve the economy, environment and quality of life in New Hampshire.