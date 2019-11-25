SULLIVAN — The new Route 9 bridge has opened to traffic, and a truck detour has been lifted, according to a spokeswoman for the N.H. Department of Transportation.
Work on the curbing, guardrails and other aspects of the bridge continues, and it could be limited to one-way alternating traffic at times over the next few weeks, Eileen P. Meaney, the department’s chief communications officer, said Thursday.
She said the bridge opened Nov. 15. The detour, which routed truck traffic along Route 101 and Route 202, ended soon after. It had been in effect since March.
The bridge, which carries Route 9 over Otter Brook, was originally supposed to open in October. But site conditions, including dense soil and cobble within the brook’s channel as well as two large boulders discovered during the work, led to the delay, DOT Contract Administrator Mark Moran said last month.
The bridge reconstruction is just one part of an ongoing highway improvement project along 2 miles of Route 9 in Roxbury and Sullivan. The project also includes road reconstruction, drainage and guardrail improvements, utility work, tree removal, slope reduction and rehabilitation work on the nearby Centre Street Bridge in Sullivan.
Work on Route 9 will restart next spring after pausing for the winter, Meaney said. The $13.5 million project is expected to be completed by late July 2020.