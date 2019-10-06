With renovations set to begin next spring, The Colonial Theatre could have a second venue secured before January, according to Executive Director Alec Doyle.
"We are working as quickly as we can to wrap that up," Doyle said Friday of the purchase of new space. "There are just a few, what I refer to as, technical administrative things that we’re wrestling with right now.”
That "second stage" would hold 175 seats with standing room for up to 225 in a flexible and more intimate space, according to The Colonial's website detailing the vision for the future of the theater.
One of the nearest comparable examples would be the Adams Memorial Theatre and CenterStage at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., which host experimental shows and other programming alongside the main stage, home of the renowned Williamstown Theatre Festival.
Back in June, Colonial officials said the two-year project will also feature the creation of a spacious ticket lobby, additional restrooms, a patron lounge and a dedicated concessions area. New elevators for wheelchair accessibility and a modernized stage for the existing 888-seat theater would also be included.
The first notable phase of work customers will see, Doyle said, will come in renovations to the "front house" — essentially the lobby — of the current theater next spring. Otherwise, he said many portions of the expansion and long-term vision are dependent on permits and other logistics.
“We’re still sort of in deep, behind-the-scenes planning," Doyle said.