Project Share, a nonprofit thrift store that avoided closure in 2019 after the city of Keene decided to start charging rent, now plans to shut its doors by the end of the month.
Tammy Catozzi of Swanzey, who runs the shop that her mother, Beverly Richmond, co-founded in 1969, cited the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and missed communications about the process for applying for city funding, as the primary reasons for closing.
"So we decided enough was enough, and we decided it was time to close," she said.
Housed in the basement of the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street, Project Share's proceeds fund an annual Christmas charity drive. The volunteer-run store was slated to shut down by early 2020, after the city insisted the shop sign a lease agreement, and proposed the shop pay $600 a month in rent. Before then, Project Share used the city-owned space rent-free, dating back to a handshake agreement around the time the store opened, City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon told The Sentinel in August 2019.
Dragon, who became city manager in September 2017, said in 2019 that she found the arrangement "concerning," and noted that the city leases several properties, all of which have formal lease agreements.
After a strong public response to keep Project Share rent-free, including a Change.org petition that garnered more than 300 signatures, the City Council voted in September 2019 to allow Project Share to remain in the Rec Center without cost until June 30, 2020, the end of that fiscal year.
The reason for the delay, city officials said at the time, was to allow the organization to go through the process of requesting financial support from the city as an “outside agency” — the avenue by which local nonprofits including The Community Kitchen, Southwestern Community Services and the Hundred Nights shelter ask for contributions out of the city budget each year.
Project Share did apply for outside agency funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year, but the City Council did not grant that request, following the recommendation of a committee composed of city staff that evaluates applicants’ financial statements, impact on the community and other factors. After that, Catozzi said Project Share signed a new, yearlong lease with the city for $300 a month that Dragon said covers the cost of the store's utilities, which the city had been paying.
By the time the lease started, though, Project Share had already suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catozzi said. The store remained closed from mid-March through the end of September. The shop closed again around the holidays to carry out its annual charity initiative, Project Santa. The program uses revenue from the store to provide Christmas gifts including clothes and toys to children who are in their grandparents' custody due to the opioid crisis.
"I didn’t realize that we were going to be closed the whole year, so I ended up paying [rent] out of pocket," Catozzi said.
The city invited Project Share to apply for outside agency funding again this year, she added.
"They sent all the information, and this was my fault, they sent all the information in December," Catozzi said. But, she added, the email with the application arrived Dec. 16, the same day her father died. As a result, the material got buried in her inbox, and she missed the Jan. 15 deadline.
Project Share did end up submitting an outside-agency funding application April 2, according to documents Dragon provided. That was too late for the application to be considered in the budget process, Dragon said. But the city did invite Catozzi to the May 11 meeting of the City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee, to make the case for Project Share during the committee's budget review.
"So it seemed to me like they just made a decision that they were not going to pursue funding, and decided to close," Dragon said this week.
Catozzi said she didn't see an initial email inviting her to the May 11 meeting, only a reminder email on the day of the meeting.
"There was just so much miscommunication, and maybe I’m responsible for that," Catozzi said. "I don’t know."
Ultimately, she said, the confluence of events led her to decide it was time to close the store. Project Share is no longer accepting donations, Catozzi said, and is in the process of selling its entire inventory, including clothing racks and shelves. The store is typically open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, but Catozzi encouraged patrons to call the store at 352-8464 before visiting, since hours may change as operations wind down.
The shuttering of Project Share also means the end of Project Santa, which has typically served 250 to 300 families a year, Catozzi said. But Dragon noted that several other area agencies operate Christmas gift programs for people in need, including Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, Monadnock Family Services, the city of Keene and the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention.
Meanwhile, with the store set to close by the end of June, Dragon said city officials have not yet decided how they will use the space moving forward.
"This is still new, so we haven’t had that conversation," she said. "But I do think it will present some opportunity, because [the Parks and Recreation Department is] always looking for space, storage space in particular."