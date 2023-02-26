A group of local performers are getting the chance to show off their acting chops in England this summer, where they will perform Hamlet overseas.
Project Shakespeare, a nonprofit youth theater company based in Jaffrey, recently received a $2,600 grant from The Putnam Foundation, a fund of the N.H. Charitable Foundation, according to a news release. Project Shakespeare's founder, Deborah Thurber, said Friday that the money will go toward funding the trip to England.
Thurber will be taking nine student actors and actresses with her who will perform at the Thorington Theatre in Suffolk, England.
She said it's a kind of trip she's done before with past groups in 2014 and 2018.
"It really happens when I have a group of advanced students who can do the caliber of work that all of us feel proud enough to take over there and share with an English audience," she said.
Hamlet, written by William Shakespeare, is a story in which Hamlet, prince of Denmark, attempts to avenge the death of his father, the late king, who was killed by Hamlet's uncle, Claudius.
In Project Shakespeare's production of the play, Hamlet will be played by 15-year-old Benjamin Michaud of Peterborough, who has been acting in Thurber's company since the age of 5.
Several of the actors, ranging from age 15 to 19, come from other area towns including Hancock, Jaffrey and Rindge.
The actress of Ophelia, Hamlet's girlfriend, is played by 19-year-old Helen Martynuska of Rindge. Despite the difference in age between Michaude and Martynuska, Thurber said the two have great stage chemistry.
"They become those characters and the age gap disappears," Thurber said. "It's a testament to them that they're able to immerse themselves so deeply in the characters that it's not an awkward scene."
Project Shakespeare, named nonprofit of the year in 2022 by the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce, began 29 years ago while Thurber was working on her master's in theatre education at Emerson College in Boston. Since then, the company moved to Nashua before finding a home in the Monadnock Region around 17 years ago.
The core of Project Shakespeare's programming is the summer season, Thurber said, where the group can have as many as 25 to 30 students in elementary, middle and high school. She added that the group does put together several productions throughout the year as well.
Project Shakespeare's next show will be a performance of Little Women at the First Congregational Church in Rindge on Saturday.
The Hamlet actors will begin rehearsing in June and will do a handful of performances in Dublin, Jaffrey and Rindge before flying out to England and performing at the Suffolk Theatre on Aug. 9 and 10. The group will also visit Stratford-upon-Avon and London to watch performances at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and The Globe Theatre respectively.
Thurber added that she expects Project Shakespeare to have to pay about $30,000 out of pocket to fund the trip, which will come from ticket sales, donors and contributors.
She said her students are already buzzing with excitement for the trip, still months away.
"They feel it's a lifetime event for them," she said. "It changes you when you go see another culture. There’s just something about traveling overseas. You're a little bit different when you come back, your eyes are a little bit wider to the world."
