Last week, the state announced a Dublin resident’s death from complications of Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV). But while the mosquito-borne virus has caused more known cases of illness in New Hampshire in recent years than West Nile or Eastern equine encephalitis, it has flown mostly under the radar.
Why?
According to an official with the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, the federal and state funding the agency gets to test for mosquito-borne viruses does not include testing for Jamestown Canyon.
But as New Hampshire has seen increased reports of the illness in recent years, the health department launched a collaborative project with Cornell University this summer to better understand how prevalent JCV is in the Granite State.
“It’s a lot more common than people may think,” said Marco Notarangelo, coordinator of vector-borne disease surveillance with the state health department.
JCV is an arbovirus — a virus spread to people by the bite of an infected insect — and is found throughout North America, circulating primarily in deer and mosquitoes.
While those who contract it may develop no symptoms, early symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. People can also have more serious complications, like meningitis (swelling of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord), encephalitis (inflammation of brain tissue) or death.
Many of the symptoms, and the potential for neurological complications, are similar to that of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile.
The Dublin resident, whom state officials identified only as an adult, is the first person in the Granite State known to have contracted JCV this season.
While 15 cases of Jamestown Canyon virus have been identified in New Hampshire since 2013 — when the first case was detected — only three cases of EEE and two cases of West Nile have been identified statewide in that time, data show. This makes JCV the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in New Hampshire, according to the state health department.
“It’s quite a magnitude of difference,” Notarangelo said.
And though the Granite State’s JCV case numbers pale in comparison to national ones — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 225 cases were identified across the U.S. between 2010 and 2019 — the increased number of infections is still telling, Notarangelo added.
In 2017, the state had four confirmed cases, followed by none in 2018. In 2019, New Hampshire recorded three cases and then in 2020, five more.
This warranted further surveillance, Notarangelo said.
The state’s new partnership with Cornell aims to not only better track cases of JCV, but, through testing, will determine which mosquito species play a role in the virus’ transmission in New Hampshire.
The mosquito collection sites are in communities that have had at least one case of JCV in recent years or are adjacent to a community that has, the state health department’s website says.
All the trapping locations — mostly in the central portion of the state, Notarangelo said — are near wetlands because that is the habitat preferred by mosquitoes known for transmitting JCV, the website notes.
Once captured, the mosquitoes are tested at the N.H. Public Health Laboratories for Jamestown Canyon virus. So far this summer, Notarangelo said testing has found JCV in nine mosquito samples — in Bow, Canterbury, Dunbarton, Derry and Kingston— but no EEE or West Nile.
But even with higher numbers of JCV in the state, Notarangelo said he doesn’t think “people should panic by any means” as long as they take the proper precautions when outdoors.
People in communities currently under moderate or high risk levels for mosquito-borne illnesses — including Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Marlborough and Peterborough — should wear pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside during peak mosquito hours (dusk to dawn); wear bug spray; use mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens when outdoors; and be cautious of any stagnant water, the health department’s website says.
“The general prevention measures is really what we want to be emphasizing because there is no cure for these” illnesses, Notarangelo said, “so it’s paramount we take preventive measures.”