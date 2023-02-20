Demand for child care in Cheshire County is high, but a local child-education leader has aspirations of raising hopeful providers to help them become grown-up businesses.
Alexa Plewa, executive director of the Cheshire Children's Museum in Keene, plans to launch the Bringing It Home Project, an initiative to bolster child-care options in the Monadnock Region by funding the creation and growth of 10 new home-based child-care businesses by 2025.
"The Bringing It Home Project ... came out of the child-care crisis in our region," Plewa said.
She said she hopes the providers that Bringing It Home fosters will create between 60 and 120 new child-care slots in the region. At this time, the project will focus on providers for infants and toddlers under preschool age, she said.
"I think it needs to expand — I think the next area we would go to would be before- and after-school programs and extending the school day," Plewa said. "But we need to see if ... we can get it off the ground and then find additional funding for future projects."
Plans for Bringing It Home come as lawmakers and business officials say a shortage of child-care workers in New Hampshire has reached a crisis point. Statewide, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported in a February 2021 study that while 54,000 children under 6 needed child care, there were only 33,000 licensed slots. The study also found the annual cost of child care for an infant to be about $13,000.
The state Senate discussed a bill last week that would earmark more than $15 million to attract and retain child-care workers through grants.
Cody Morrison, executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. and a member of the Bringing It Home Project's leadership, said plans call for participants accepted for the program to receive child-care-provider training from Keene State College, as well as business planning services offered by the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship. They will then complete a home inspection with Plewa and the state health department's Child Care Licensing Unit.
"[The CCLU] will then determine what home improvements are needed for their home in order to gain eligibility to become a child-care center," Morrison said. "For instance, they may need a backyard or they may need a new septic [system]."
Morrison said six businesses have shown interest in participating, and he explained that the program will be separated into cohorts of five businesses trained in 2024 and the remaining five in 2025. He estimated that each cohort will take three to six months to move through the program.
Groundwork for the Bringing It Home Project began in May 2022 when Keene Housing and Keene Mayor George Hansel hosted a meeting intended to address the need for greater child-care availability locally, Plewa said. Following the meeting, Plewa contacted community members she saw offering child-care options from their homes on Facebook to connect them with license-exempt child-care providers, meaning individuals who care for up to three children other than their own, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Her social media efforts evolved into the creation of a formal project committee that is now seeking $500,000 in funding through a grant from the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority's Tax Credit Program. MEDC's website says the grant is generated through tax credit equity, meaning businesses must buy state tax credits before funds are available for the project.
Leadership for Bringing It Home is seeking businesses to purchase state tax credits to support the program by March 9, according to MEDC. Those funds would be allocated to home renovations for the 10 participating child-care businesses so they may receive proper licensure.
"If they need improvements that would help their home become eligible ... then MEDC, using tax credits, would be able to provide that financing at no cost to the borrower," Morrison said.
Plewa's interest in the program stems from running her own child-care company, Andylex Youth Enrichment Programs, which she founded with her husband, Andrew, in 2012.
In addition to running a summer camp called Camp L.O.L. under the business, the couple converted 700 square feet of the downstairs area of their home in Keene into a play area they used for child care.
Camp L.O.L., short for the texting abbreviation "laugh out loud," was geared toward kids aged 9 to 15 and ran until August 2022. Plewa said the camp's purpose was to give children too old for day-care programs but too young to venture out on their own opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.
"It was an adventure day camp, so every day I would pile eight kids, an assistant and myself in a van and we'd go whitewater rafting, ziplining, to the ocean or to an amusement park," Plewa said.
She described launching her business as a “very isolating” process.
"It's difficult to navigate through the state and find your contacts and resources," she said.
As such, one of the aims of the Bringing It Home Project is to develop a network for providers in the region, Plewa and Morrison said. Project leadership hopes to give home-based child-care entrepreneurs a platform to interact with one another and share resources.
"[Child-care businesses] have to get 18 credit hours per year to maintain their licensure, so some continuing education is going to be required for the program," Morrison said. "The goal is to make it collaborative — to make it fully inclusive and supportive."
Plewa said networking might be available through social media as well as in-person meetings at the Cheshire Children's Museum.
In addition to the children's museum, MEDC, Keene State and the Hannah Grimes Center, groups involved are the Monadnock United Way and the N.H. Charitable Foundation, according to Morrison.
"We don't know exactly how it's going to run, but that's something that we're working through the United Way and Keene State College; Impact Monadnock is a big part of it," Plewa said, referencing an initiative Monadnock United Way launched in 2016 to improve the educational achievements and welfare of children in the region.
Plewa added that she'd like to see the project change what she feels are negative perceptions of home-based providers.
"Unfortunately, I think there's still quite a bit of stigma around family-based providers," she said. "I think a lot of people feel you're just bringing your child to someone that doesn't have any professional development or educational background."
Ultimately, she said, her vision for the Bringing It Home Project is to finance home-based child-care businesses and connect them with one another, serving as a model for other regions in the state to support child care in their communities.
"Someone said we are building the plane as we're trying to fly, and that's a great analogy," Plewa said.
Additional information on the Bringing It Home Project and details on state tax credits can be found at www.monadnockedc.org/childcare.
