Run for Something, an organization that recruits and supports progressive young candidates in American elections, has endorsed Emmett Soldati for N.H. Executive Council, according to a news release from the Soldati campaign.
“The stakes have never been higher or more clear. Our country needs leaders who have the ability to connect, to care and to innovate. We need new solutions to both old problems and to emerging challenges,” Run for Something co-founder Ross Morales Rocketto said in a prepared statement.
Owner of the Teatotaller café in Somersworth, Soldati is one of six Democrats running in the Sept. 8 primary for Executive Council District 2. Also in the race are Leah Plunkett of Concord, John D. Shea of Nelson, Jay Surdukowski of Concord, Craig Thompson of Harrisville and Cinde Warmington of Concord. Running on the Republican side are Jim Beard of Lempster and Stewart I. Levenson of Hopkinton.
Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord has filed a declaration of intent with the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office to appear on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot as a third-party candidate.
Currently represented by Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat running for governor, Executive Council District 2 includes the area communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.