The N.H. Progressive Coalition has endorsed N.H. Rep. Ivy Vann, D-Peterborough, in her bid for re-election.
Vann's name was included on a list of 33 candidates statewide that the coalition has endorsed for N.H. House, N.H. Executive Council and N.H. Senate.
These candidates "are dedicated to elevating local progressive issues, fighting for the people of their district, and creating a New Hampshire for all," the coalition said in a news release. "NHPC is confident that these candidates will not only lead the future of our state, but strive to ensure progressive policies make it to Concord, both in the legislative chambers and via executive oversight on the Executive Council."
Vann is one of four candidates vying for two seats in the N.H. House's Hillsborough County District 24. Also on the Nov. 3 ballot are fellow incumbent Rep. Peter R. Leishman, also a Democrat, and Republicans Christopher Maidment and David E. Pilcher.
The N.H. Progressive Coalition aims to broaden awareness and support for progressive issues, as well as to recruit and help progressive candidates and elected officials, along with pushing for progressive legislation, according to its website.