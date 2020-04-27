On the day Sumer Ammann’s daughter was told her school would be closing due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she didn’t know it would be her last day of high school ever.
Many seniors were never given an opportunity to say goodbye to their friends and teachers, said Ammann, a Swanzey-based photographer. They never got to enjoy the end-of-the-year activities that make the final days of high school so memorable.
In an effort to help those students make up for what they’re missing, Ammann is offering to take free prom photos for any Monadnock Regional High School senior who would like them.
“This whole thing is just devastating to these kids,” Ammann said. “ I knew [my daughter] already has her dress, I knew several of the girls had already purchased their dresses, and I was like ‘what could I do?’ Then I thought I could have them dress up, if they want, and take their pictures and at least give them that because they have lost so much.”
Ammann said her daughter, 17-year-old Monadnock Regional High School senior Bri Wing, thought the prom photos were a cool idea. And while she’s sad she won’t be able to take large group shots with all her friends, Ammann said Bri is happy to have a chance to wear her dress — and her mom is glad to at least give her some sort of memento in place of a full prom experience.
About a week ago, Ammann said she posted the offer on the “Monadnock Class of 2020” Facebook page, where it generated some interest. Students will be able to book 20-minute sessions, and digital copies of the photos will be sent to them at no cost.
“As much as we all can, I think we should try to come together and help each other during this time,” Ammann said. “I have the means to do it, so why not do it? I just can’t see charging them for it, just because of the economy, and parents out of work, and everything is so crazy.”
But because of social-distancing guidelines, Ammann said there are a few restrictions about how the photos can be taken.
First, she said that large group shots will not be permitted, to minimize the potential risk of spreading the virus, and no more than 10 people can appear in a photo. Those who will be permitted to be in a photo with the student must be family members or a significant other that the student has already had contact with since schools have closed.
Ammann said she’d also be taking steps to ensure that she doesn’t get too close to the subjects of her photos. “I’ll definitely have to use a long lens,” she said.
Seniors can have their photos taken at a variety of locations, Ammann said, but they have to be outside. In cases where students or a family member are unable to leave their home, Ammann said she’d be willing to go to their house to take the photos, as long as they are taken outside.
She also said she’d be willing to discuss other locales, such as a park, but emphasized that her goal is to keep everyone safe and she will not take photos in areas with too many other people.
“We have to abide by the social-distancing guidelines to keep everybody healthy,” she said. “That’s my priority.”
With commencement ceremonies also canceled, Ammann said she’ll be available for more sessions once caps and gowns come in to take pictures for students who want to commemorate their graduation. She said on Facebook that she plans to begin scheduling prom photos starting next weekend.
Anyone interested in booking a photo shoot can contact Ammann by email at ammannacresphotohgraphy@gmail.com, or via Facebook Message on her page, “Ammann Acres Photography.”