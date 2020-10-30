NARAL Pro-Choice America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund are both supporting U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster’s bid for re-election, according to a news release from Kuster’s campaign.
“The stakes for reproductive freedom are higher than ever before and Congresswoman Kuster is a proven champion for women and families in the face of unyielding anti-choice attacks,” Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said in a prepared statement. “At a time when our fundamental freedoms hang in the balance, we need a fighter like Congresswoman Kuster to ensure that everybody’s free to make personal decisions about pregnancy without politicians interfering.”
Kuster, a Hopkinton Democrat who represents the entire Monadnock Region as part of New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, is seeking a fifth term in office in Tuesday’s election. She’s running against two Nashua residents, Republican Steven Negron and Libertarian Andrew Olding.
—Sentinel staff