NARAL Pro-Choice America has endorsed N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes for governor, the Feltes campaign recently announced.
“State Senator Dan Feltes is a fierce advocate for the women and families of New Hampshire. Throughout his time in office, he has proven his commitment to safeguarding and advancing reproductive freedom,” Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said in a prepared statement. “Unlike Governor Sununu, state Senator Feltes will stand up for Granite Staters at a time when their fundamental freedoms are under unprecedented attack.”
Feltes, D-Concord, is hoping to unseat Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, in the Nov. 3 general election. Darryl W. Perry, a Manchester Libertarian, is also on the ballot.
With 2.5 million members, NARAL Pro-Choice America advocates for access to abortion and birth control, as well as for paid parental leave, according to its website. It also fights for protections against pregnancy discrimination.