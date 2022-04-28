In the month since Keene High hosted public forums about school safety and culture, those inside the building have continued these discussions and started implementing changes, according to Principal Cindy Gallagher.
Information gathered from members across the school community is being analyzed by a consulting group and will be presented to a revived building leadership committee, she said. The committee will then determine which analyses are relevant to different areas of the school, according to Gallagher, who said people working in those areas will use the data to develop action plans for improvements.
Throughout this year, Keene High has been navigating a host of behavioral issues, including vandalism, fights, and drug and alcohol use. The first public forums — where community members discussed concerns and potential solutions — were held one week after dozens of students and several parents protested in front of the school, expressing concerns over safety and an altercation that drew police.
Since the sessions, the school has moved to first address the “low-hanging fruit,” meaning the behavioral issues that could be tackled immediately, Gallagher said.
Those include addressing truancy by increasing faculty presence in hallways and implementing alternative education options for students to continue their education outside of the traditional classroom setting, she said. The Keene High community is also having discussions about how early-release and late-entry privileges should be handled.
With these actions, the school is seeing less truancy and vandalism and fewer fights, she said.
“The faculty has stepped up and really done instrumental things to help make the community feel safe again,” she said.
She described a case where faculty members walked one student, who had been regularly truant, back to her classes every day for a week. One day, a faculty member offered to sit down and have lunch with the student. It’s those kinds of relationships that are critical to improving school culture, Gallagher said, and within a few weeks, that student was nearly caught up in her classes.
“It’s about relationships, we know that,” she said. ”Every kid needs one or two adults they can count on.”
In addition to the public forums in late March, students had their own forums during school days, according to Gallagher, and faculty and staff also held sessions to discuss topics including how they and administrators could better work together to improve school culture. Lastly, administrators wrote reflections about why they want to continue to work at the school. All of this generated a significant amount of information to be sent to the consulting group, Gallagher said.
After data from the entire Keene High community had been gathered, it was sent to the consultant, High Five, which is breaking down the collected information into themes, Gallagher said.
As of Wednesday, which fell during April break, Gallagher said she hadn’t yet received the organization’s analysis.
But she said the raw information sent to High Five “cuts across the whole gamut.” From school start times to general school culture, she said there were a lot of thoughts and ideas that came from the conversations.
When High Five’s analysis comes back, it will go before Keene High’s building leadership committee — comprising members from a focus group of educators that formed the week before the public forums — which will oversee the school’s operations, Gallagher said. The group had existed before Gallagher became principal in 2020, but was disbanded when the school decided to focus on making academic gains, she said. The plan had been to re-establish the group in August, she said, but with the momentum from the forums and focus group’s efforts, it was brought back sooner.
The building leadership committee works in tandem with the instructional leadership team, which oversees the academic side of Keene High.
Gallagher said she already has a team of faculty members lined up to review High Five’s analyses, and when those files hit Google Drive, she’ll aim to call an organizational meeting within the same week.